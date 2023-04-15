Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division Sgt. Donnie Bozeman checks a fisherman to make sure all aboard have valid licenses and the proper safety equipment. Students attending Saturday's 12th-annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day will be given all the information they need to have to make their on-the-water adventures as legal and safe as possible. A certificate of completion of a state-approved safe boating course is required for all born after Jan. 1, 1984 and who want to drive a boat powered by an engine rated more than 10 horsepower. The day-long safety course is scheduled for eight statewide locations.