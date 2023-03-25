Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow could keep Mason McCormick and Alexis Virgillito from completing their appointed rounds.
OK, so no sleet and no snow, but it was cold enough following a late March cold front invading north Louisiana last weekend to believe snow was not too far away.
McCormick and Virgillito, one of a handful of boy-girl teams in this latest Louisiana High School bass circuit’s North Division, allowed their Bossier Parish High team to claim a record. Their five-bass catch on Caney Creek Lake weighed in at an incredible 37.13 pounds.
And, they didn’t have the heaviest largemouth. That honor belonged to the Northshore High team of Parker Emery and Noah Strickland and their monster 9.56-pounder.
McCormick and Virgillito had a 9-pounder and two 8-pounders. More incredibly, they had one of those 8-pounders break off at the boat, but later went back to the spot and got the fish to bite again and put the bass in the boat with the first lure still in the bass’ mouth.
The state tournament director Tommy Abbott's report showed the 180 teams in the High School tournament and the 30 in the Junior Division were in the right place at the right time.
Abbott said the high school anglers weighed 22 fish over five pounds, 14 fish over six pounds, six bass over seven pounds, five bass over 8 pounds and four fish over 9 pounds with 10 five-fish limits weighing more than 17 pounds and five limits weighing more than 20 pounds.
Closer to home, the Live Oak Junior High team of Cody Carboni and William Reynolds came in with a five-bass limit weighing 15.7 pounds, including a 5.76-pounder, to give them back-to-back wins at Caney after their first-place effort at Toledo Bend earlier this month.