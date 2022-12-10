Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division Sgt. Donnie Bozeman checks a fisherman for valid licenses and the proper safety equipment. This is a year-round mandate for LDWF enforcement personnel, and boaters need not have to risk getting a citation for lack or, or improper safety equipment including properly fitting life jackets and the required 'throwable' device in their boats. A complete boating safety kit might make a wonder find under the Christmas tree for fishermen and all boaters.