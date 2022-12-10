Oh by gosh, by golly, it’s time for mistletoe and holly — and, please, some cold weather to hunt ducks, deer, geese and all critters we enjoy for a sustenance. I mean, is there anything better than rabbit in red gravy served over spaghetti?
And what about a duck and sausage gumbo over wild pecan rice?
While we think about all those savory dishes we can prepare from our fields, forests, marshes and swamps, there’s still that lingering Christmas-gift thing.
Then we can think about all the things a Louisiana outdoors man, woman and child could want to complement their outdoors experiences.
Then got to thinking about all our friends with boats and how much expense they incur to keep up their vessels for the next time they’ll invite any of us along for a day on the water with rod and reel in hand.
How many of your friends have overlooked an upgrade in the safety equipment required for their boats — things like a workable signaling device, a throwable device to pitch to someone in the water, a fire extinguisher, life jackets, etc.? The length of a boat determines the amount of safety equipment needs — the state Wildlife and Fisheries website (wlf.louisiana.gov) outlines those requirements — and most big-box stores have fully equipped kits for most boats.
It’s a thoughtful gift.
The Christmas gun
It’s this gift-giving time when the men or women among us decide it’s time for a younger member of their families to have their first hunting firearm.
Don’t jump the gun (pun intended) here.
Make sure the young boy or girl wants to go through the process of firearms safety, getting comfortable with the firearm, and wants to spend time at a range and in field, forest, swamp and/or marsh to use that special gift.
Make sure you don’t overpower the youngster. Handing a .30-06 rifle or a 12-gauge shotgun to a 10-year-old most times will turn the young shooter off the sport forever. Heck, we know adults who flinch from the recoil from a high-powered rifle or the sound of a high-brass shotshell going through a large-gauge shotgun.
Next, make sure the firearm “fits” the youngster. Years ago, gunsmith and avid hunter David Reynerson pointed out the necessary measurement — lay the butt of the firearm into the crook of a youngster’s elbow and the index finger should be able to easily reach the trigger.
So, if a .22 rifle is the intended “first” gun, and if the butt stock is too long, then most quality firearms makers have youth stocks in their inventories. Get this stock and have a “qualified” someone replace the original stock with the youth model.
This makes it a usable hunting firearm, and allows the youngster to “grow” into their first firearm. And, it allows him or her to pass along that treasured Christmas gun to the next generation.
The other stuff
- Most duck hunters have a favorite call, and some have used those calls past expiration dates. Yes, calls do lose their punch in a blind. Find his or her hunting pal and find out which call is your intended’s favorite and put that one under the tree.
- If clothing is on your list, know hunters go afield in cooler temperatures, and know that cotton (while great during warm months) is a no-no in frigid conditions. Wool and wool blends are best for socks. A couple of pairs of over-the-calf socks likely will become a treasured gift.
Be careful to avoid buying camo clothing. The risk is buying the wrong pattern in the wrong weight and the size.
- If you have a deer hunter on your list and they climb into stands, then a safety harness is a must, especially if they don’t have one. A gift like this will not only keep your hunter safe, but think about the peace of mind you’ll have after you insist your hunter uses this safety equipment.
- With the price of ammunition, a box of bullets or shotshells can help a hunter make it through the season. Just make sure it’s the kind or ammo they use, then try to find it at a local store. If not found, there are reputable websites with the just-right ammo for the ordering. Just remember, it takes time to ship items during this busy delivery season.
- There is a long list of smaller items. All outdoors folks needs towels. Fishermen need them in their boats, and hunters can use them in all sorts of situations. Bundles of small towels are available, and, for hunters, dye the white towels in an olive drab color so they’ll use them in a deer stand or a duck blind.
- Line clippers are always a good, including the more expensive clippers that can cut braided line.
- Fishermen can always use a couple of clear, plastic fishing boxes/trays to accommodate the new lures they bought this year.
- With the fall and winter comes gnats. A vanilla-based repellent wards off these varmints and is a welcomed addition on a fishing or hunting trip.
- And, there’s always a gift card. Even the mom-and-pop outdoor shops will give you a gift certificate, but you have to know a favorite store to make the present even more personal.
Now, please, can we have some semblance of weather more suitable for December and January? We shouldn’t have to sweat putting up Christmas decoration, nor paddling to a duck blind, nor climbing into a deer stand. And, please, no ice storms.