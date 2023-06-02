YOUNGSVILLE Matt Abshire and River Orsak were the heroes that the Acadiana Cane Cutters needed in their home opener Thursday night.
Trailing 10-9 in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Cane Cutters scored twice to defeat the Victoria Generals and stay undefeated.
Orsak hit a sacrifice fly for a 10-10 tie. One batter later, Abshire walked it off by belting a pitch down the left field line.
"Somebody told me in the dugout to sit on the first good slider," Abshire said. "I had a good idea he was coming with it."
Orsak and Abshire were standouts on last year's Texas Collegiate League championship team. Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes was optimistic with Abshire (ULM) at the plate with two outs and the game on the line.
"When he got ball one, I knew he was going to come through," Dukes said. "I have that much confidence in him. The whole team does."
The Cane Cutters (2-0) led 6-2 and 9-4 before Victoria scored five runs in the ninth inning. The Generals (0-2) took advantage of two errors in the ninth to force extra innings.
Acadiana starting pitcher Grant Fontenot (McLennon CC) threw four innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts. The Generals struggled against Fontenot, grounding out eight times and hitting only one ball out of the infield.
"He's had some control issues, but tonight he pounded the strike zone the way he's supposed to," Dukes said. "That's the Grant we're used to seeing. He was throwing hard."
Relief pitchers J.C. Acosta (Northwestern St.) and Miles Justin (Bossier Parish CC) combined to throw three scoreless innings. Brandon Carter (Bossier Parish CC) struck out three in two innings to get the win.
The top third of the Acadiana lineup - Sam Stephenson (Arkansas Tech), Jesse Ponse (UTSA) and Sawyer Duddleston (Arkansas Tech) - combined for five hits and five RBIs.
Stephenson, the shortstop and leadoff hitter, doubled and scored twice while shining defensively. Duddleston also hit a double.
"He was money defensively," Dukes said of Stephenson. "He had some hiccups in the opener, but he made the plays tonight. We told him to jump back on the horse and get it done."
Dukes has high expectations for Ponce, who had three hits and three RBIs.
"Throughout the year, watch Jesse Ponce," he said. "He swings the stick well.
"I was proud of the resilience we showed at the end of the game. The crowd tonight was awesome. They were loud. The kids had a blast on the field. All-together, it was a good night."