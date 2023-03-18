Junior Southwest Bassmasters
MANCHAC — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ March monthly tournament held from North Pass Landing with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 9.43 pounds. 2, Grayson Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 5.69. 3, Bailey Doiron, Bourg (2) 2.25. Big Bass: Morales, 2.31 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Hunter Strickland, Gonzales (5) 6.58. 2, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (3) 4.94. 3, Rylee Hayles, Livingston (2) 2.58. Big Bass: Strickland, 1.9.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (3) 3.35. 2, Luke Delaney, Hammond (2) 1.98. 3, Grayson Canezaro, Rosedale (1) 1.42. Big Bass: Canezaro, 1.42.
Adult Division: 1, Deric Morales, French Settlement (5) 9.43. 2, Jack Hayles, Livingston (5) 8.38. 3, Logan Latuso Gonzales (5) 7.63. Big Bass: Hayles, 2.6.