Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
GRAND RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ May monthly tournament held from Jack Miller’s Landing with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 6.25 pounds. 2, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (4) 5.4. 3, Adelyn Parr, St. Francisville (3) 2.7. Big Bass: Noah Martinez, Brusly, 2.15 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Landin Sholty, Denham Springs (5) 6.41. 2, Axel Huval. Greenwell Springs (5) 5.11. 3, Tanner Reed, Addis (3) 3.49. Big Bass: Brody Wolfe, Albany, 1.77.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (5) 7.43. 2, Cole Watkins, Hammond (5) 4.2. 3, Grayson Canezaro, Rosedale (1) 1.27. Big Bass: Owens, 2.92.
Adult Division: 1, Chase Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 10.04. 2, Nicholas Sholty, Denham Springs (5) 8.01. 3, Brian Smith, Albany (4) 7.7. Big Bass: Tom Burris, Walker, 3.73.
Fishers of Men
STEPHENSVILLE — Top 15 overall and Big Bass from the May 20 Fishers of Men Louisiana South Team Division tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with teams, the number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds:
Top 15: 1, Hanson Chaney-John Chaney (5) 16.74 pounds. 2, Colby Thompson-Telly LeBlanc (5) 15.91. 3, Sandy Gaudet-Winston Michel (5) 15.48. 4, Dominic Thompson-Edward Dupuis (5) 15.07. 5, Fred King-Robbie Latuso (5) 15.03.
6, Beau Fitch-Jeff McMorri (5 ) 14.04. 7, Steve Fontana-Brad Bouy (5) 13.94. 8, Chad Porto-Steven Leach Jr. (5) 13.79. 9, Chucky Son-Randy Son (5) 13.73. 10, David Cavell-Corey Wheat (5) 13.51.
11, Garrett Whittington-Carl Whittington (5) 13.1. 12, Craig Walker-Brent Bonadona (5) 12.55. 13, Thomas McCrystal-Daniel Aucoin (5) 12.5. 14, Eric Thibodaux-Vernon Silver (5) 12.49. 15, Mark Sylvester-Joey Decuir (5) 12.05.
Big Bass: 1, Thompson-LeBlanc, 5.17 pounds. 2, Whittington-Whittington, 4.87. 3, Chaney-Chaney, 4.69.
Doiron’s Open
STEPHENSVILLE — Results from the May 21 Open bass tournament series held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, total weight in pounds, winnings and top three big-bass entries:
Top 10: 1, Dylan Tempanaro-Troy Tempanaro, 16.8 pounds, $3,000. 2, Sandy Gaudet-Dustin Champagne, 15.44, $1,300. 3, Jason Campbell-Kevin Hebert, 14.55, $800. 4, Kent Hanks-Roger Landry, 14.03, $700. 5, Jacob Pourciau-Creed David, 12.94, $600.
6, Howard Hartley-Alex Falcon, 12.81, $410. 7, Toby Poirrier-Brett Martinez, 12.72, $300. 8, Todd Murray-Chad Murray, 12.54, $200. 9, Blake Sylvester-Mark Sylvester, 11.6, $200. 10, Tommy Robichaux-Royd Picard, 11.54, $175.
Big Bass: 1, Hanks-Landry, 7.07 pounds, $500. 2, Tempanaro-Tempanaro, 6.16, $250. 3, Robichaux-Picard, 4.51, $150.
Cystic Fibrosis benefit
FERRIDAY — Top 10 overall and Big Bass from the May 21 Kickin’ Bass for Cystic Fibrosis benefit bass tournament held on Lake St. John with teams and total catch weight in pounds:
Top 10: 1, Lucas Ragusa-Blake Canella, 14.2 pounds. 2, Trey Buckles-Lane Strong, 13.02. 3, Steve Doyle-Matt Doyle, 12.59. 4, Jacob Pourciau-Creed David, 11.11. 5, Tyler Pare-Will Hawthorne, 9.6.
6, Johnathan Jawell- Janar Jawell, 8.45. 7, Richie Dickey-Tyler White, 8.39. 8, Kyle Ensminger-Seth Swilley, 8.28. 9,Ryan Nauroth-Craig Nauroth, 7.7. 10, Greg Ensminger-Johnny Maples, 7.32.
Big Bass: 1, Ragusa-Canella, 4.41 pounds. 2, Kirk Allain-Ory Gullato, 4.1. 3, Buckles-Strong, 3.78.