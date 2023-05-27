Hot-shot kid

It's not often when the younger members of the Junior Southwest Bassmasters outduel the older guys, but Ryder Owens did that last weekend when he had the heaviest five-bass stringer in the club's May tournament held from Jack Miller's Landing. The Denham Springs youngster, shown with his grandfather, Randall Richardson, weighed in 7.43 pounds to win the 7-10 age group and out-catch older club members in the 11-14 and 15-18 age group. The best action came in plastic frogs and spinnerbaits early, then worms and creature baits later in the day.