STEPHENSVILLE—Sunday’s top 25 teams from the Louisiana High School Bass Championship (2 days/133 teams) and the Junior Division State Championship (1 day/28 teams) held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, their high schools, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5 bass daily limit) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Top 25: 1, Brody Boudreaux-Cooper Callahan, Lafourche Bassmasters (10) 21.15 pounds. 2, Kaden Holley-Caleb Pourciau, Brusly High (8) 17.99. 3, Landon Watts-Josiah Shockley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (10) 17.95. 4, Hunter Holland-Breanna Holland, Walker High (10) 17.28. 5, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre High (10) 16.54.
6, Gage Collins-Grayson Bonfils, East Baton Rouge Bassmaster (9) 16.31. 7, Kellen Katchur-Dakota Manual, Barbe High (6) 16.23. 8, Matthew Rome-Connor Dawson, Central High (9) 15.74. 9, Destin Morales-Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston Parish Bassmasters (10) 15.7. 10, Ross Kliebert-Zane Zeringue, Lafourche Bassmasters (9) 15.39.
11, Alexander Blanchard-Noah Deshotel, Assumption High (8) 15.23. 12, Derek Aucoin-Alex Landry, Assumption High (7) 14.69. 13, Travis Meche-Chance Watson, Rayne High (10) 14.62. 14, Noah Vincent-Cole Hargrave, Kaplan High (8) 14.24. 15, Cullen Dickerson-Kopen Grabert, South Beauregard High (8) 14.11.
16, Colin Cosenza-Caleb Johnston, Many High (8) 13.75. 17, Benjamin Jumonville-David Gummow, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (9) 13.46. 18, Jacob Lacroix-Noah Roberts, Tioga High (6) 13.13. 19, Brayden Morgan-Charlie Grose, Catholic-Baton Rouge (6) 12.89. 20, Brady Talbot-Bryce Distefano, Live Oak High (8) 12.8.
21, Dylan Verret-Thane Dinger, Patterson High (10) 12.77. 22, Braden Pujol-Ty Milazzo, Assumption High (7) 12.72. 23, Cole Dicharry-Brayden Bessinger, Lutcher High (6) 12.34. 24, Mark Wilson III-Reece Rojas, Fisher High (6) 11.98. 25, Joseph DeJean-Matthew Arceneaux, West Feliciana High (8) 11.68.
Big Bass: 1, Katcher, Barbe High, 8.13 pounds. 2, Lcroix-Roberts, Tioga, 6.22. 3, (tie), Wilson-Rojas, Fisher High & Noah Martinez-Wyatt Morales, Brusly High, 5.54.
JUNIORS DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Connor Magee-Corbin Goode, Live Oak Eagles (4) 5.24. 2, Ethan Roberts-Jaron Johnson, Tioga (2) 4.69. 3, Hayden Rau-Gavin Brouillette, Jr. SW Bassmasters (4) 4.38. 4, Elijah Shockley-Jake Milton, Jr. SW Bassmasters (3) 3.86. 5, Dane Durocher-Matthew Gros, Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters (3) 3.5.
6, Matthew Fontenot-Cole Billiot, Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters (2) 3.4. 7, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, Central Catholic (3) 3.37. 8, Sawyer Knickerbocker-Conner Tate, Vermilion Jr. (2) 2.93. 9, Michael Ponson-Jax, Daigle, Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters (1) 2.41. 10, John Renfrow-Andrew Rayburn, Live Oak Eagles (1) 2.35.
Big Bass: 1, Roberts-Johnson, Tioga, 2.49. 2, Ponson-Daigle, Lafourche, 2.41. 3, Renfrow-Rayburn, Live Oak, 2.35.
Bassmaster Elite
COLUMBIA, S.C.–Final top 5 from the four-day Marathon Bassmaster Elite held on Lake Murray with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 50 in the 104-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 5: 1, Drew Benton, Panama City, Florida (20) 87 pounds, $100,000. 2, Hunter Shryock, Ooltewah, Tennessee (20) 85 pounds, 7 ounces, $35,000. 3, Kyoya Fujita, Minamitsuru, Yamanashi (20) 83-14, $30,000. 4, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 83-9, $25,000. 5, John Cox, DeBary, Florida (20) 81-13, $20,000.
Louisiana anglers: 16, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 58-0, $10,000. 30, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 54-4, $10,000. 37, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (15) 52-3, $10,000. 56, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 33-10, $2,500. 83, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 28-0. 85, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (9) 27-13.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Matt Arey, Shelby, North Carolina, 7-11, $2,000. Day 1, Matt Robertson, Kuttawa, Kenturky, 6-14, $1,000. Day 2, Brandon Card, Salisbury, North Carolina, 6-14, $1,000. Day 3, Arey, 7-11, $1,000. Day 4, Shryock, 6-14, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Benton, 26-7, $2,000.