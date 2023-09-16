High School Bass
PASS MANCHAC — The top 25 from the Louisiana High School East Division bass tournament and the top 10 from the LA Bass Nation Juniors tournament held from North Pass Landing with anglers, their schools or clubs, number of bass weighed (five-bass limit) and weight of their catches in pounds:
HIGH SCHOOL
Top 25: 1, Matthew Milioto-Briar Roussel, Lutcher High (5) 10.53 pounds. 2, Hunter Robertson-Luke Clark, Denham Springs High (5) 9.42. 3, Noah Martinez-Blake Leray, Brusly High (5) 9.11. 4, Will Guidry-Collin Tate, Rayne High (5) 8.93. 5, Ethan Glascock-Ryder Fontenot. Walker High (5) 8.78.
6, Max Himmel-Connor Hebert, Catholic High (5) 8.37. 7, Rhett Theriot-Wyatt Morales, Brusly High (5) 8.23. 8, Nicholas England-Tyler Medica. Alexandria Senior (5) 7.73. 9, Hunter Holland-Wyatt Jones, Walker High (5) 7.65. 10, Cody Carboni-William Reynolds, Live Oak High (5) 7.48.
11, Deaton Leblanc-Christian Goins, Denham Springs High (5) 7.31. 12, Bryce Youngblood-Bodhi Trahan, Sulphur High (1) 7.16. 13, Noah Higgins-Ethan Hebert, Parkview Baptist (5) 7.14. 14, Arlen Francois-Hinesley Bryant, Central High (5) 7.02. 15 (tie), Gage Dowers-Cade Whittington, Sulphur High (5) & Garet Labry-Leighton Turnley, Kaplan High (5) 6.79.
17, Derek Aucoin-Alex Landry, Assumption High (5) 6.65. 18, Grant Coupel-Jacob Coupel, Port Allen High (5) 6.6. 19, Caleb Roblin-Jordan Sibley, Denham Springs High (5) 6.55. 20, Jace Reyes-Branson Sheridan, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 6.41.
21, Travis Meche-Chance Watson, Rayne High (5) 6.31. 22, Tanner Meyer-CJ Patin, Jeff Davis Bass Club (5) 6.26. 23, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Denham Springs High (5) 6.15. 24, Kyler Hart-Lane Forbes, Central Community Bassmaster (5) 6.08. 25, Bradley Gravouia-Phillip Schexnaider, Erath High (5) 6.01.
BIG BASS: 1, Youngblood-Trahan, 7.16. 2, Himmel-Hebert, 4.66. 3, Grayson Bonfils-Hayes Wilt, EBR Bassmasters, 3.19.
JUNIORS
TOP 10: 1, Cole Watkins-Luke Delaney, Jr. SW Bassmasters (5) 6.58. 2, Matthew Fontenot-Cole Billiot, Lafourche Juniors (5) 6.13. 3, Brantley Broussard-Gavin Brouillette, Jr. SW Bassmasters (5) 5.84. 4, Noah Roblin-Gentry Rogers, Jr. SW Bassmasters (5) 4.27. 5, Jake Ray-Max Steward, Live Oak Jr. Eagles (3) 3.05.
6, Max Daniel-Carter Oufnac, Parkview Baptist Juniors (4) 2.74. 7, Brody Wolfe-Levi Shockley, Jr. SW Bassmasters (3) 2.66. 8, Cannon Leger-Greyson Young, Catholic-New Iberia Juniors (1) 1.96. 9, Michael Ponson-Jax Daigle, Lafourche Juniors (2) 1.94. 10, Mac Pardue-Lane Spell, S. Beauregard Juniors (2) 1.39.
BIG BASS: 1, Leger-Young, 1.96. 2, Fontenot-Billiot, 1.95. 3, Watkins-Delaney, 1.48.