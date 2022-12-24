Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl biologists’ Dec. 12-16, 2022 survey estimates of ducks in Southwest (SW), Southeast (SE) coastal zones and Catahoula Lake (CL) and a comparison with December surveys taken in 2021 and 2019 in the same areas. (^ fewer than 1,000; none observed)
Species*SW*SE*CL*Totals
Mallard*22,000*1,000*1,000*24,000
2021*27,000*2,000*3,000*32,000
2019*64,000*21,000*3,000*88,000
MOTTLED*9,000*11,000*--*20,000
2021*10,000*6,000*--*16,000
2019*13,000*22,000*--*35,000
GADWALL*284,000*179,000*^*463,000
2021*287,000*88,000*3,000*378,000
2019*470,000*467,000*7,000*944,000
WIGEON*4,000*1,000*^*5,000
2021*6,000*16,000*^*22,000
2019*22,000*5,000*--*27,000
GW TEAL*711,000*90,000*^*801,000
2021*165,000*20,000*--*185,000
2019*91,000*62,000*1,000*154,000
BW TEAL*102,000*56,000*^*158,000
2021*152,000*50,000*^*202,000
2019*122,000*28,000*^*150,000
SHOVELER*105,000*6,000*^*111,000
2021*84,000*1,000*1,000*86,000
2019*124,000*74,000*1,000*199,000
PINTAIL*30,000*124,000*5,000*159,000
2021*91,000*7,000*93,000*191,000
2019*29,000*215,000*36,000*280,000
TOTAL DABBLERS*1,267,000*468,000*6,000*1,741,000
2021*828,000*175,000*100,000*1,098,000
2019*935,000*894,000*48,000*1,877,000
SCAUP*30,000*46,000*1,000*77,000
2021*9,000*16,000*12,000*37,000
2019*46,000*42,000*^*88,000
RINGNECKED*90,000*191,000*5,000*286,000
2021*27,000*63,000*88,000*178,000
2019*106,000*328,000*54,000*488,000
CANVASBACK*^*^*17,000*17,000
2021*15,000*43,000*68,000*126,000
2019*3,000*68,000*47,000*118,000
TOTAL DIVERS*120,000*237,000*23,000*380,000
2021*51,000*122,000*168,000*341,000
2019*155,000*438,000*101,000*694,000
TOTAL DUCKS*1,387,000*705,000*29,000*2,121,000
2021*874,000*297,000*268,000*1,439,000
2019*1,090,000*1,332,000*149,000*2,571,000
COOTS*128,000*593,000*^*721,000
2021*151,000*382,000*6,000*539,000
2019*541,000*726,000*12,000*1,279,000
Source: Waterfowl Study Group, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries