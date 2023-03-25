La. High School Bass
CHATHAM — Top 20 teams from the March 18-19 Louisiana High School and top 10 Louisiana Youth Bass North Division tournaments from Jimmie Davis State Park on Caney Creek Lake with anglers, their schools or clubs, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit) and weight of their catches in pounds:
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Top 20: 1, Mason McCormick-Alexis Virgillito, Bossier Parish High (5) 37.13 pounds. 2, Travis Meche-Chance Watson, Rayne High (5) 23.97. 3, Brayden Landry-Branson Word, Erath High (5) 22.38. 4, Hannah Deshotel-Charli Boudreaux, Assumption High (5) 20.48. 5, Lane Saucier-Braden Moak, Oak Hill High (5) 20.22.
6, Brock Roddy-Kohan Chiquet, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 19.17. 7, Drake Garret-Evan LeBouef, Tuerlings Catholic (5) 18.91. 8, Jase White-Carsen Adcock, Bossier Parish High (5) 18.85. 9, Hannah Robertson-Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs High (5) 18.68. 10, Jackson Rogers-Caden Sellers, Denham Springs High (5) 17.08.
11, Caleb Roblin-Luke Clark, Denham Springs High (5) 15.77. 12, Carter Lanclos-Bradon Courville, Sulphur High (5) 15.7. 13, Collin Tate-Cameron Thevis, Rayne High (5) 14.94. 14, Kellen Katchur-Dakota Manual, Barbe High (5) 14.9. 15, Jacob Lacroix-Noah Roberts, Tioga High (5) 14.2.
16, Colby Barfoot-Landon Whittington, Concord Adams (3) 13.94. 17, Noah Vincent-Cole Hargrave, Kaplan High (4) 13.76. 18, Nicholas England-Tyler Medica, Alexandria Sr. High (5) 13.23. 19, Parker Delaney-Colton Wilkins, Alexandria Sr. High (4) 12.9. 20, Parker Emery-Noah Strickland, Northshore High (2) 12.7.
Big Bass: 1, Emery-Strickland, 9.56 pounds. 2, Meche-Watson, 9.55. 3, McCormick-Virgillito, 9.22
JUNIOR DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Cody Carboni-William Reynolds, Live Oak Eagles (5) 15.7 pounds. 2, Ethan Roberts-Jaron Johnson, Tioga (5) 14.11. 3, Cooper Adams-Landon Grabert, Houma Christian (4) 10.5. 4, Hollis Daigle-Vincent Soprano, Catholic New Iberia (3) 7.78. 5, Matthew Fontenot-Cole Billiot, Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters (2) 6.91.
6, Elijah Shockley-Jake Milton, Jr. SW Bassmasters (2) 5.74. 7, Grace Thacker-Shaun Guidroz, Live Oak Eagles (3) 5.35. 8, Ty Landry-Brant Cavalier, Central Catholic (1) 4.25. 9, Ryder Fletcher-Lance Lum, Converse (2) 2.38. 10, Miles Theall-Isaac Primeaux, Erath (1) 2.05.
Big Bass: 1, Roberts-Johnson, 6.09 pounds. 2, Adams-Grabert, 5.94. 3, Carboni-Reynolds, 5.76.