Swollfest
GRAND ISLE — Final leaderboard from the 25th annual Swollfest Fishing Rodeo held from the Grand Isle Marina with categories, top 3 anglers and weight of catch in pounds. Overall Swollest is a heaviest catch:
OVERALL SWOLLEST
1, Jay Leto, 251.4 pounds (swordfish). 2, Tripp Leto, 175.2 (swordfish). 3, Matt Aymond, 146.4 (yellowfin tuna).
COASTAL DIVISION
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Matt Aymond, 146.4. 2, Kylen Moresi, 86.6. 3, Steven Savoie, 63.4.
Dorado: 1, Craig Gosserand, 32.0. 2, Gavin Pugh, 31.2. 3, Grayson Boudreaux, 28.2.
Wahoo: 1, Brian Touchet, 38.2. 2, Ashton Guidry, 16.61. 3, Chris Collet, 12.92.
Red Snapper: 1, Matt Aymond, 28.52. 2, Ella Douglas, 24.98. 3, Joseph Doiron, 24.4.
Cobia: 1, Frank Delatte, 36.2. 2, JJ Tabor, 35.4. 3, Joseph Ockmond, 33.8.
Shallow Water Grouper: 1, Tanner Theriot, 19.06. 2, Clay Moffit, 16.5. 3, Moffit, 15.56.
King Mackerel: 1, Reid Aucoin, 32.4. 2, Aucoin, 21.2.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, JJ Tabor, 10.99. 2, Russell Adamson, 10.0. 3, Rudy Valenciano, 9.9.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Justin Shirah, 28.6. 2, Chance Gray, 28.46. 3, Molly Doiron, 27.86.
Warsaw Grouper: 1, Reid Aucoin, 68.6. 2, Justin Shirah, 20.93. 3, Josh Reulet, 16.79.
DEEP DROP DIVISION
Tilefish: 1, Corey Sabio, 18.13. 2, Kim Fontenot, 13.6. 3, Tripp Leto, 11.03.
Deep Water Grouper: 1, Clay Moffit, 63.8. 2, Steven Kent, 54.8. 3, Damon Wood, 31.8.
Swordfish: 1, Jay Leto, 251.4. 2, Tripp Leto, 175.2. 3, Elizabeth Entenmann, 144.8.
Barrel Fish: 1, Fischer Gosserand, 22.96. 2, Craig Gosserand, 13.9. 3, Josh Reulet, 8.74.
INSHORE DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Graydon Hall, 4.28. 2, Kendall Day, 4.13. 3, Jimmy Quick, 3.98.
5-Trout Stringer: 1, Graydon Hall, 18.98. 2, Jimmy Quick, 18.88. 3, Hall, 13.54.
Redfish (Under 27 inches): 1, Harrison Efurd, 6.39. 2, Kendall Day, 4.01. 3, Trey Landry, 2.95.
Sheepshead: 1, Roy Charbonnet, 6.54. 2, Keith Plaisance, 5.5. 3, Plaisance, 5.14
Flounder: 1, Will Rougeou, 1.43. 2, Edward Hornsby, 1.32.
CHILDREN'S INSHORE
Speckled Trout: 1, Hall Langlois, 3.38. 2, Wyatt Kent, 3.31. 3, Gage Berteau, 3.08.
Redfish (under 27 inches): 1, Ramie Robin, 4.9. 2, Liam Landry, 3.55. 3, Carter Aguillard, 3.41.
Sheepshead: 1, Hayden Smith, 6.92. 2, Bowman Irby, 3.22. 3, Irby, 3.07.
Flounder: 1, Gray Langlois, .18.
CHILDREN'S OFFSHORE
Red Snapper: 1, Jax Daigle, 21.66. 2, Carter Aguillard, 19.78. 3, Karson Caillier, 19.14.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Kiptyn Jarreau, 9.55. 2, Brynlee Jarreau, 8.76. 3, Kaylen Roussel, 5.61.
Cobia: 1, Sam Gaudet, 36.8. 2, Karson Caillier, 24.78. 3, Brock Wanko, 16.0.
Tuna: 1, Karoline Garvin, 88.0. 2, Aubrey Perry, 40.4. 3, Sawyer Gosserand, 39.2.
Grouper: 1, Sawyer Gosserand, 23.2. 2, Fischer Gosserand, 19.23. 3, Grant Pou, 18.77.
Dorado: 1, Aubrey Perry, 10.09. 2, Preston Perry, 4.25. 3, John Austin Levin, 3.44.
KAYAK DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Derrrick Snell, 2.95. 2, Elward Cortez, 2.9. 3, Andrew Robin, 2.61.
Redfish: 1, Derrrick Snell, 7.12. 2, Snell, 6.57. 3, Andrew Robin, 6.33.
Flounder: 1, Elward Cortez, 2.04.