Bassmaster Elite
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala.–Final top 5 from the four-day Whataburger Bassmaster Elite held on Lay Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 50 in the 104-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 5: 1, Will Davis Jr., Sylacauga, Alabama (20) 62 pounds, 12 ounces, $100,000. 2, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (20) 62-10, $35,000. 3, Jason Christie, Dry Creek, Oklahoma (20) 60-9, $30,000. 4, Bryan New, Saluda, South Carolina (18) 56-3, $25,000. 5, Jay Przekurat, Stevens Point, Wisconsin (20) 55-13, $20,000.
Louisiana anglers: 22, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (15) 36-11, $10,000. 39, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 32-10, $10,000. 41, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 32-2, $10,000. 49, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (14) 27-2, $10,000. 54, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 20-6, $2,500. 77, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (10) 18-2, $2,500.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Christie, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, $2,000; Day 1, Palaniuk 5-14, $1,000; Day 2, Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida, 6-4, $1,000; Day 3, Christie, 9-4, $1,000; Day 4, Matt Herren, Ashville, Alabama, 4-5, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Christie, 23-0, $2,000.