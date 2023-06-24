Jr. SW Bassmasters
FERRIDAY — Age-group results from the two-day Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ June monthly tournament held on Lake Concordia with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (10) 21.43 pounds. 2, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (9) 21.19. 3, Luke Clark, Denham Springs (8) 19.65. Big Bass: Hunter Holland, Walker, 5.35 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (8) 17.85. 2, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (10) 15.13. 3, Anthony Tapia Jr., Bourg (6) 9.66. Big Bass: LeRay, 3.81.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (3) 6.78. 2, Blaine Canezaro, Rosedale (5) 5.34. 3, Luke Delaney, Hammond (1) 2.15. Big Bass: Owens, 4.99.
Adult Division: 1, Chase Robertson, Denham Springs (9) 24.47. 2, Todd Rogers, Denham Springs (10) 21.08. 3, Ricky LeRay, Brusly (8) 20.9. Big Bass: LeRay, 4,82.
Jesuit High Rodeo
METAIRIE — The final leaderboard from the two-day Brother Dardis (Jesuit High) Family Fishing Rodeo with anglers and weight of their catches in pounds. Youth Division for 18-and-younger anglers.
DIVISION I
Speckled Trout: 1, Fr. Kramer, 3.15 pounds. 2, Ryan Goutee, 2.95. 3, Kevin Prados, 2.85.
Red Snapper: 1, David Cashio, 13.9. 2, Carter Round, 4.6.
Sheepshead: 1, Mike Deuchmann, 4.25. 2, Fred Debram. 3, Drew Narcaise, 3.45.
Black Drum: 1, Drew Narcaise, 2.25. 2, Scott Dusang, 2.24.
Flounder: 1, Art Brewster, 2.45. 2, Kevin Trahan, 2.2.
Bass: 1, Mat McMahon, 4.0. 2, Christopher McMahon, 3.05. 3, Mat McMahon, 2.85.
No entries in redfish nor freshwater catfish.
DIVISION II (Youth)
Speckled trout: 1, William Bonafacie, 2.35. 2, Bonafacie, 2.25. 3, Bonafacie, 1.9.
Redfish: 1, James Breaux, 4.1. 2, Steve Dana, 2.8.
Red snapper: 1, Brad Frischertz, 22.05. 2, Hayes Round, 10.1. 3, Mason Long, 4.95.
Sheepshead: 1, Alex Poe, 6.4. 2, Triston Alonzo, 4.6. 3, Jack Holley, 4.25.
Black drum: 1, Cameron Martin, 5.55. 2, Martin, 5.5. 3, Julia Trahant, 3.1.
Flounder: 1, James Breaux, 2.35. 2, Will Bonifacie, 2.3. 3, Connoe Pilie, .65.
Bass: 1, Jack Holley, 2,45. 2, William Degehart, 1.8. 3, James Breaux, 1.6.
Freshwater catfish: 1, Cameron Martin, 15.95. 2, Hudson Puckett, 5.7.
SPECIAL
Father/Daughter: Julia Trahant.
Biggest Fish: Lillian Stouder, 32.85 pounds (gar).
5-Trout Stringer: Mark Bonafacie, 14.5 pounds.