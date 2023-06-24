Jackson Rogers

Jackson Rogers holds three of the heaviest bass from his 10-fish total over two days he weighed to win the overall title in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters annual Father's Day weekend trip to Lake Concordia. The Denham Springs angler's total was 21.43 pounds in the club's 15-18 age group. Hunter Holland, of Walker, had the tournament's heaviest bass, a 5.35-pounder.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Jr. SW Bassmasters

FERRIDAY — Age-group results from the two-day Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ June monthly tournament held on Lake Concordia with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:

15-18 Age Group: 1, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (10) 21.43 pounds. 2, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (9) 21.19. 3, Luke Clark, Denham Springs (8) 19.65. Big Bass: Hunter Holland, Walker, 5.35 pounds.

11-14 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (8) 17.85. 2, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (10) 15.13. 3, Anthony Tapia Jr., Bourg (6) 9.66. Big Bass: LeRay, 3.81.

7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (3) 6.78. 2, Blaine Canezaro, Rosedale (5) 5.34. 3, Luke Delaney, Hammond (1) 2.15. Big Bass: Owens, 4.99.

Adult Division: 1, Chase Robertson, Denham Springs (9) 24.47. 2, Todd Rogers, Denham Springs (10) 21.08. 3, Ricky LeRay, Brusly (8) 20.9. Big Bass: LeRay, 4,82.

Jesuit High Rodeo

METAIRIE — The final leaderboard from the two-day Brother Dardis (Jesuit High) Family Fishing Rodeo with anglers and weight of their catches in pounds. Youth Division for 18-and-younger anglers.

DIVISION I

Speckled Trout: 1, Fr. Kramer, 3.15 pounds. 2, Ryan Goutee, 2.95. 3, Kevin Prados, 2.85.

Red Snapper: 1, David Cashio, 13.9. 2, Carter Round, 4.6.

Sheepshead: 1, Mike Deuchmann, 4.25. 2, Fred Debram. 3, Drew Narcaise, 3.45.

Black Drum: 1, Drew Narcaise, 2.25. 2, Scott Dusang, 2.24.

Flounder: 1, Art Brewster, 2.45. 2, Kevin Trahan, 2.2.

Bass: 1, Mat McMahon, 4.0. 2, Christopher McMahon, 3.05. 3, Mat McMahon, 2.85.

No entries in redfish nor freshwater catfish.

DIVISION II (Youth)

Speckled trout: 1, William Bonafacie, 2.35. 2, Bonafacie, 2.25. 3, Bonafacie, 1.9.

Redfish: 1, James Breaux, 4.1. 2, Steve Dana, 2.8.

Red snapper: 1, Brad Frischertz, 22.05. 2, Hayes Round, 10.1. 3, Mason Long, 4.95.

Sheepshead: 1, Alex Poe, 6.4. 2, Triston Alonzo, 4.6. 3, Jack Holley, 4.25.

Black drum: 1, Cameron Martin, 5.55. 2, Martin, 5.5. 3, Julia Trahant, 3.1.

Flounder: 1, James Breaux, 2.35. 2, Will Bonifacie, 2.3. 3, Connoe Pilie, .65.

Bass: 1, Jack Holley, 2,45. 2, William Degehart, 1.8. 3, James Breaux, 1.6.

Freshwater catfish: 1, Cameron Martin, 15.95. 2, Hudson Puckett, 5.7.

SPECIAL

Father/Daughter: Julia Trahant.

Biggest Fish: Lillian Stouder, 32.85 pounds (gar).

5-Trout Stringer: Mark Bonafacie, 14.5 pounds.

Tags