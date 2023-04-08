Destin Morales, left, and Samuel Cobb Jr. hold the five bass they caught in rough springtime conditions to win the Louisiana High School bass qualifier from North Pass Landing at Pass Manchac last Sunday. Their catch totaled 10.38 pounds and narrowly outweighed their Livingston Parish Bassmaster teammates Landon Watts and Josiah Shockley, who came in with 10.29 pounds. All but two of the 204 bass caught by the 104 teams were released alive.