High School Bass
PASS MANCHAC—Top 25 teams from the April 1-2 Louisiana High School and top 10 Louisiana Youth Bass East Division tournaments from North Pass Landing with anglers, their schools or clubs, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit) and weight of their catches in pounds:
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Top 25: 1, Destin Morales-Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 10.38 pounds. 2, Landon Watts-Josiah Shockley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 10.29. 3, Caleb Roblin-Luke Clark, Denham Springs High (5) 8.93. 4, Evan Aucoin-Braeden Rousseau, Assumption High (5) 8.43. 5, Noah Vincent-Cole Hargrave, Kaplan High (5) 7.76.
6, Hunter Hamilton-Noah Higgins, Parkview Baptist (5) 6.85. 7, Max Himmel-Tyler Morris, Catholic High (5) 6.79. 8, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Denham Springs High (5) 6.77. 9, Will Guidry-Tanner Meyer, Rayne High (5) 6.67. 10, Ryder Fontenot-Jacob Snow, Walker High (5) 6.42.
11, Kole Mangrum-Kaden Mangrum, Sulphur High (4) 6.4. 12, Lane Fontenot-Deaton Leblanc, Denham Springs High (2) 6.26. 13, John Carboni-Hunter Ott, Live Oak High (5) 6.02. 14, Lily Girouard-Gracie Thibodeaux, Teurlings Catholic (5) 5.81. 15, Luke Leblanc-Colin Sittig, Notre Dame High (5) 5.71.
16,Christian Goins-Corinne Mouch, Denham Springs High (5) 5.5. 17,Carley Hymel-Hayden Hymel, Central Catholic (3) 5.46. 18, Alexander Blanchard-Noah Deshotel, Assumption High (4) 5.28. 19, Victoria Lemmler-Emma Simon, Central High (4) 5.12. 20, Madden Quebedeaux-Jesse Boudreaux, North Vermilion High (1) 4.96.
21, Ross Kliebert-Zane Zeringue, Lafourche Bassmasters (3) 4.72. 22, Chanlyn Lecompte-Parker Cheramie, Lafourche Bassmasters (2) 4.64. 23, Evan Breaux-Cole Breaux, Lafourche Bassmasters (3) 4.42. 24, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre High (4) 4.33. 25, Gage Collins-Grayson Bonfils, East Baton Rouge Bassmaster (4) 4.05.
Big Bass: 1, Quebedeaux-Boudreaux, 4.96. 2, Morales-Cobb, 3.5. 3, Fontenot-Leblanc, 3.42.
JUNIORS DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Denver Leblanc-Jackson Gomez, Jr. SW Bassmasters (4) 6.14. 2, John Renfrow-Andrew Rayburn, Live Oak Eagles (5) 5.87. 3, Jace Reyes-Brody Wolfe, Jr. SW Bassmasters (4) 5.73. 4, Ty Landry-Brant Cavalier, Central Catholic (3) 3.88. 5, Easton Creasy-Cooper Mizell, Live Oak Eagles (3) 3.54.
6, Cooper Adams-Landon Grabert, Houma Christian (2) 2.04. 7, Landon Hymel-Oliver Norton, E.D. White (2) 1.85. 8, Connor Magee-Corbin Goode, Live Oak Eagles (1) 1.7. 9, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, Central Catholic (1) 1.63. 10, Cole Watkins-Luke Delaney, Jr. SW Bassmasters (1) 1.04.
Big Bass: 1, Leblanc-Gomez, 2.15. 2, Renfrow-Rayburn, 1.89. 3, Magee-Goode, 1.7.