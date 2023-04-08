Bass photo

Destin Morales, left, and Samuel Cobb Jr. hold the five bass they caught in rough springtime conditions to win the Louisiana High School bass qualifier from North Pass Landing at Pass Manchac last Sunday. Their catch totaled 10.38 pounds and narrowly outweighed their Livingston Parish Bassmaster teammates Landon Watts and Josiah Shockley, who came in with 10.29 pounds. All but two of the 204 bass caught by the 104 teams were released alive.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

High School Bass

PASS MANCHAC—Top 25 teams from the April 1-2 Louisiana High School and top 10 Louisiana Youth Bass East Division tournaments from North Pass Landing with anglers, their schools or clubs, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit) and weight of their catches in pounds:

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Top 25: 1, Destin Morales-Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 10.38 pounds. 2, Landon Watts-Josiah Shockley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 10.29. 3, Caleb Roblin-Luke Clark, Denham Springs High (5) 8.93. 4, Evan Aucoin-Braeden Rousseau, Assumption High (5) 8.43. 5, Noah Vincent-Cole Hargrave, Kaplan High (5) 7.76.

6, Hunter Hamilton-Noah Higgins, Parkview Baptist (5) 6.85. 7, Max Himmel-Tyler Morris, Catholic High (5) 6.79. 8, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Denham Springs High (5) 6.77. 9, Will Guidry-Tanner Meyer, Rayne High (5) 6.67. 10, Ryder Fontenot-Jacob Snow, Walker High (5) 6.42.

11, Kole Mangrum-Kaden Mangrum, Sulphur High (4) 6.4. 12, Lane Fontenot-Deaton Leblanc, Denham Springs High (2) 6.26. 13, John Carboni-Hunter Ott, Live Oak High (5) 6.02. 14, Lily Girouard-Gracie Thibodeaux, Teurlings Catholic (5) 5.81. 15, Luke Leblanc-Colin Sittig, Notre Dame High (5) 5.71.

16,Christian Goins-Corinne Mouch, Denham Springs High (5) 5.5. 17,Carley Hymel-Hayden Hymel, Central Catholic (3) 5.46. 18, Alexander Blanchard-Noah Deshotel, Assumption High (4) 5.28. 19, Victoria Lemmler-Emma Simon, Central High (4) 5.12. 20, Madden Quebedeaux-Jesse Boudreaux, North Vermilion High (1) 4.96.

21, Ross Kliebert-Zane Zeringue, Lafourche Bassmasters (3) 4.72. 22, Chanlyn Lecompte-Parker Cheramie, Lafourche Bassmasters (2) 4.64. 23, Evan Breaux-Cole Breaux, Lafourche Bassmasters (3) 4.42. 24, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre High (4) 4.33. 25, Gage Collins-Grayson Bonfils, East Baton Rouge Bassmaster (4) 4.05.

Big Bass: 1, Quebedeaux-Boudreaux, 4.96. 2, Morales-Cobb, 3.5. 3, Fontenot-Leblanc, 3.42.

JUNIORS DIVISION

Top 10: 1, Denver Leblanc-Jackson Gomez, Jr. SW Bassmasters (4) 6.14. 2, John Renfrow-Andrew Rayburn, Live Oak Eagles (5) 5.87. 3, Jace Reyes-Brody Wolfe, Jr. SW Bassmasters (4) 5.73. 4, Ty Landry-Brant Cavalier, Central Catholic (3) 3.88. 5, Easton Creasy-Cooper Mizell, Live Oak Eagles (3) 3.54.

6, Cooper Adams-Landon Grabert, Houma Christian (2) 2.04. 7, Landon Hymel-Oliver Norton, E.D. White (2) 1.85. 8, Connor Magee-Corbin Goode, Live Oak Eagles (1) 1.7. 9, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, Central Catholic (1) 1.63. 10, Cole Watkins-Luke Delaney, Jr. SW Bassmasters (1) 1.04.

Big Bass: 1, Leblanc-Gomez, 2.15. 2, Renfrow-Rayburn, 1.89. 3, Magee-Goode, 1.7.

Tags