Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo
PORT FOURCHON — Final leaderboard from three-day, 73rd-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns, weight of catch in pounds and divisional awards. Club names listed for winners in Scuba Division. Redfish Stringer is weight of five selected fish measuring less than 27 inches. Kayak Division’s Cajun Slam is the combined weights of redfish, speckled trout & flounder:
INSIDE DIVISION
Drum: 1, Jimmy Ledet, Cut Off, 35.8 pounds. 2, Karsen Smith, Cut Off, 35.0. 3, Gunner Ockmond, Vacherie, 23.4.
Flounder: 1, Gus Adomitis, III, Golden Meadow, 2.2. 2, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 2.2. 3, Kevin Terrebonne, Cut Off, 2.2.
Gafttopsail Catfish: 1, Robert Landry, Gheens, 4.8. 2, Roy Autin, Cut Off. 4.6. 3, Sebastian Willis, Cut Off, 4.4.
Bull Redfish (over 27 inches): 1, Roger Dodger, Larose, 32.8. 2, Star Theriot, Cut Off, 32.8. 3, Daryl Corass, Metarie, 29.2.
Rat Redfish (under 27 inches): 1, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 7.8. 2, Bagala, Cut Off, 7.6. 3, Bagala, Cut Off, 7.6.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 38.2. 2, Kevin Terrebonne, Cut Off, 33.0. 3, Howie Guidry, Galliano, 18.0.
Sheepshead: 1. Chad Hebert, Raceland, 5.4. 2, Lane Gisclair, Galliano, 4.6. 3, Hebert, Raceland, 4.2.
Speckled Trout: 1, Shae Cummins, St. Amant, 4.44. 2, Panky Christen, Larose, 4.4. 3, David Constant, Thibodaux, 2.6.
Outstanding Angler: 1, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 11 points.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Tarpon: 1, Jase Schouest, Houma, 79.4.
Bonita: 1, Ren Cheramie, Cut Off, 15.6. 2, Brett Orgeron, Cut Off, 14.0 3, Karter Sanamo, Katy, Texas, 13.6.
Cobia: 1, Gil Hildenbrand, Breaux Bridge, 40.0. 2, Britton Comeaux, Larose, 36.6. 3, Brock Danos, Larose, 35.6.
Grouper: 1, Jules Kraemer, Thibodaux, 48.2. 2, Britton Comeaux, Larose, 36.6. 3, Chase Nelson, Birmingham, Alabama, 23.4.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Britton Comeaux, Larose, 25.4. 2, Kevin Terrebonne, Cut Off, 23.6. 3, Brett Orgeron, Cut Off, 23.2.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Kevin Terrebonne, Cut Off, 2.6. 2, Larry Torres, LaPlace, 2.4. 3, Renette Callais, 2.2.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Brett Oregon, Cut Off, 10.4. 2, Keith Adams, Houma, 10.0. 3, Brock Pregeant, Larose, 10.0.
Red Snapper: 1, Gunner Ockmond, Vacherie, 25.0. 2, Brent Barker, Thibodaux, 22.4. 3, Brock Danos, Larose, 21.6.
No entries in King Mackerel.
Outstanding Angler: 1, Britton Comeaux, Larose, 7 points.
KAYAK DIVISION
Cajun Slam: 1, Tracy Bourgeois, Cut Off, 8.2. 2, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 7.0. 3, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 6.6.
Rat Redfish: 1, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 7.6. 2, Tracy Bourgeois, Cut Off, 7.6. 3, Barry Bourgeois, 5.4.
Speckled Trout: 1, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 3.0. 2, Bourgeois, 2.6. 3, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 2.4.
Leopard Redfish (most spots): 1, Sebastian Willis, Cut Off, 10 spots.
Outstanding Angler: 1, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 11 points.
CHILDREN'S DIVISION
Drum: 1, Kenna Ledet, Larose, 23.6. 2, Ledet, Larose, 22.8. 3, Henry Babin, Kenner, 22.2.
Gafttopsail Catfish: 1, Hadley Ledet, 6.6. 2, Kenna Ledet, Larose, 6.4. 3, Luke Babin, Kenner, 6.4.
Rat Redfish: 1, Remy Ockmond, Vacheie, 6.0. 2, Liam Shrell, Bossier City, 6.0 3, Jon Paul Danos, Galliano, 3.8.
Leopard Redfish: 1, Blakey Cheramie, Larose, 25 spots.
Sheepshead: 1, Greysen Hebert, Raceland, 6.0. 2, Beckham Hebert, Raceland, 5.4. 3, Justin Frazier, Cut Off, 4.9.
Speckled Trout: 1, Brady Cummins, St. Amant, 2.42. 2, Cummins, 2.22. 3, Graham Waguespack, Galliano, 2.2.
No entries in Flounder.
Outstanding Anglers: Kenna Ledet, Larose, 7 points & Brady Cummins, St. Amant, 5 points.
SPEARFISHING DIVISION
Barracuda: 1, Jason Guitreau, Git ’em, 38.2. 2, Guitreau, 36.8. 3, George Donaldson, Git 'em,30.6.
Cobia: 1, George Donaldson, Git ’em, 48.2. 2, George Ansardi, Helldivers, 25.8.
Grouper: 1, Tim Shivers, Deep Water Mafia, 25.6. 2, Jason Guitreau, Git 'em, 21.4. 3, Tim Shivers, Deep Water Mafia, 21.2.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Troy Donaldson, Git ’em, 15.8. 2, George Donaldson, Git 'em, 10.4.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Heath Powell, Deep Water Mafia, 11.2. 2, George Ansardi, Helldivers, 9.8. 3, Troy Donaldson, Git 'em, 8.4.
Red Snapper: 1, George Ansardi, Helldivers, 20.6. 2, Tim Shivers, Deep Water Mafia, 15.2. 3, Troy Donaldson, Git’em, 14.4.
No entries in Sheepshead.
King Spearfisherman: 1, George Ansardi, Helldivers, 7 points.
Outstanding Club: 1, General Admission 4, 34 points.
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin: 1, Seth Rodriguez, Pearland, Texas, 21.6. 2, Holden Fox, Baton Rouge, 4.2. 3, Noah Martin, Houma, 1.8.2.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Carlie Laiche, Gramercy, 26. 2, James Helm, Baton Rouge, 25.4. 3, Blake Lopez, Hazelhurst, Mississippi, 25.0
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Donna Martin, Thibodaux, 55.2. 2, Jessica Rodriguez, Pearland, Texas, 52.0. 3, Hayden Callais, Cut Off, 50.4.
Swordfish: 1, Ronnie Collins, Larose, 194.4. 2, Tracy Collins, Golden Meadow, 183.0 3, Jules Kraemer, Thibodaux, 143.8.
No entries in Wahoo nor Tag & Release.
Outstanding Angler: 1, Donna Martin, Thibodaux, 3 points.