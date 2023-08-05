NO.tarponrodeo.072521.17.jpg

People gather at the Grand Isle Marina during the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo in Grand Isle, La., Friday, July 23, 2021. The rodeo is the oldest fishing tournament in the United States.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo

GRAND ISLE — Final leaderboard from the three-day 95th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, boat name listed in Tarpon/Big Game tag & release divisions, and weight of their catches in pounds. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring a minimum of 16 inches by less than 27 inches. Points awarded for individual species in Big Game Tag & Release Division. Tarpon Tag & Release list winning boat, boat captain and total points/100 point per tarpon released (ties broken by earliest fish weighed):

TARPON DIVISION

Catch: 1, Jessica Landry, “Bull Tough,” 168.8 pounds. 2, Jeff Deblieux, “Rock & Roll,” 165.2. 3, Curtis Marcello, “Daytona,” 146.6. 4, Rhett Chambers, “Unaccountable,” 133.4. 5, Greg Baudoin, 125.8.

Tag & Release: 1, I’ll Have Another, 600 points. 2, Rock & Roll, 500. 3, American 1, 300. 4, Bull Tough, 300. 5, splash Zone, 300.

BIG GAME DIVISION

Blackfin tuna: 1, Keanon Dickey, 32.6. 2, Jonathan Scully, 27.6. 3, Scully, 26.2. 4, Dickey, 26.0. 5, Millie Carrick, 24.8.

Bull Dolphin: 1, Taegyn Simon, 27.5. 2, Benjamin Adams, 24.5.

Wahoo: 1, Salvadore Grizaffi, 41.0. 2, Chris May, 34.0. 3, Jeffrey Derosia, 23.2. 4, Amanda Faucheux, 20.0. 5, Jean Paul Matherne, 17.8.

Yellowfin tuna: 1, Madison Cassidy, 203.4. 2, William Fisher, 95.8. 3, Patrick Raegan, 89.5. 4, Logan Robert, 70.0. 5, Chad Matherne, 61.6.

Swordfish: 1, Ross Moriarty, 259.8. 2, William Picciola,74.2. 3, Steven Savoie, 33.0.

Blue Marlin tag & release: 1, Ashton Guidry, 500 points. 2, Wyatt Berthelot, 500. 3, Alex Chouest, 500. 4, Hunter Lirette, 500. 5, Alex Broussard, 5.00.

SHORELINE DIVISION

Barracuda: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., 28.4. 2, Luke Michael, 25.6. 3, Richard, 24.6.

Bluefish: 1, Craig Gosserand, 1.4. 2, Thomas Cook, 1.4. 3, Jerry Ordoyne, 1.4.

Bonito: 1, John Pipkin III, 19.0. 2, Pipkin, 18.4. 3, Madison Nelson, 15.0.

Cobia: 1, Joshua Rogers, 52.4 2, Dwayne Plaisance Jr., 45.4. 3, Andrew Suffrin, 39.2.

Grouper: 1, Shannon Pitre, 37.8. 2, Casey Meaux, 22.6. 3, Anderson Ber, 21.8.

Jack crevalle: 1, Ryan Vaccarella, 28.4. 2, Tyler Thompson, 25.4. 3, Benjamin Harrington, 24.8.

King mackerel: 1, John Pipkin III, 24.6. 2, Pipkin, 21.0.

Spanish mackerel: 1, Craig Gosserand, 2.8. 2, Chad Hebert, 2.4. 3, Gosserand, 2.2.

Mangrove snapper: 1, Stephen Callegari, 10.0. 2, Jason Santay, 10.0. 3, Brandon Andrews, 9.6.

Red snapper: 1, Tee Hebert, 24.2. 2, Brycen Ball, 23.4. 3, Brayden Van Dan Bogert, 23.2.

Spadefish: 1, Raleigh Galliano Jr., 2.6. 2, Andrew Suffrin, 2.2. 3, Craig Gosserand, 1.8.

Tripletail: 1, Daniel Price, 18.6. 2, Price, 16.6. 3, Ron Price, 15.6.

INSIDE DIVISION

Croaker: 1, Adrian Landry, 3.4. 2, Charles Higgins, 2.6. 3, Higgins, 2.4.

Gafftopsail catfish: 1, Michael York, 5.6. 2, Jim Tatum, 5.2. 3, Harlan Cashiola, 4.8.

Black drum: 1, Jonathan Babin, 44.4. 2, Mark Eberts, 39.4. 3, Ridge Eschete, 33.2.

Flounder: 1, Gus Adomitis, 3.2. 2, Adomitis, 2.0. 3, Adomitis, 2.0.

Redfish: 1, Shane Castjohn, 33.4. 2, Isaac Smith, 32.4. 3, Ted Babin, 32.4.

Redfish stringer: 1, Doug Melancon, 37.8. 2, Jerry Larpenter, 36.4. 3, Mark Felterman, 25.4.

Sheepshead: 1, Chad Hebert, 6.8. 2, Hebert, 6.2. 3, Hebert, 6.0.

Speckled trout: 1, Michael LeBlanc, 4.6. 2, Travis Dardenne, 3.4. 3, Branden Barrilleaux, 3.4.

White trout: 1, Casey Meaux, 4.2. 2, Adrian Landry, 3.2. 3, Shannon Pitre, 2.8.

KAYAK DIVISION

Redfish: 1, Tracy Bourgeois, 9.8. 2, Jason Goodin, 6.8. 3, Goodin, 6.6.

Redfish stringer: 1, Jason Goodin, 30.8. 2, Goodin, 26.4. 3, Barry Bourgeois, 23.4.

Speckled trout: 1, Davie Breaux, 2.0. 2, Breaux, 2.0. 3, Breaux, 1.8.

CHILDREN’S DIVISION

Hardhead catfish: 1, Beckham Hebert, 2.2. 2, Kayson Felterman, 2.2. 3, Hebert, 2.0.

Gafftopsail catfish: 1, Charlotte Bergeron, 4.4. 2, Grady Wilson, 4.4. 3, Wilson, 3.8.

Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Grady Wilson, 8.2. 2, Kayson Felterman, 6.8. 3, Wilson, 6.6.

Channel mullet: 1, Mason Pierre, 0.8. 2, Fisher Gosserand, 0.8. 3, Madison Pierre, 0.6.

Speckled trout: 1, Charlotte Bergeron, 3.4. 2, Beckham Hebert, 3.2. 3, Eli Frazier, 2.6.

Croaker: 1, Cole Dubois, 0.6. 2, Beckham Hebert, 0.4. 3, Hebert, 0.4.

White trout: 1, Kayson Felterman, 2.2. 2, Ethan Pace, 2.0. 3, Pace, 1.8.

No entries in Flounder.

Jr. Southwest Bassmasters

MANCHAC — Age-group results from the monthly Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ July monthly tournament held from the North Pass Landing with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:

15-18 age group: 1, Grant Brouillette, Baton Rouge (4) 5.8 pounds. 2, Hayden Talley, Greenwell Springs (1) 1.18.

Big Bass: Brouillette, 1.73.

11-14 age group: 1, Rylee Hayles, Livingston (3) 3.23. 2, Axel Huval, Greenwell Springs (1) 2.48. 3, Blake LeRay, Brusly (1) .91.

Big bass: Huval, 2.48.

7-10 age group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (2) 2.31. Big bass: Owens, 1.54.

Adult division: 1, Drew Comeaux, French Settlement (5) 11.82. 2, Brian Smith, Independence (5) 6.55. 3, Jack Hayles, Livingston (3) 3.23.

Big bass: Comeaux, 3.28.

Bassmaster Elite

​​​CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Final top 10 from the four-day AFTCO Bassmaster Elite held on Lake St. Clair anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners & Angler of the Year standings (top five/La. anglers). Only the top 50 in the 102-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:

Top 10: 1, Joey Cifuentes, Clinton, Arkansas (20) 91 pounds, 8 ounces, $100,000. 2, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (20) 90-6, $35,000. 3, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 89-11, $30,000. 4, Cooper Gallant, Bowmanville, Ontario Canada (20) 87-11, $25,000. 5, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland (20) 86-10, $21,000. 6, Jacob Foutz, Charleston, Tennessee (20) 86-4, $20,000. 7, Kyoya Fujita, Minamitsuru, Japai (20) 86-2, $18,000. 8, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 85-15, $17,000. 9, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (20) 85-15, $16,000. 10, Frank Talley, Temple, Texas (20) 82-15, $15,000.

Louisiana anglers: 40, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 58-7, $10,000. 45, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 57-5, $10,000. 52, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (10) 38-1, $2,500. 67, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (10) 37-1, $2,500. 96, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 31-15.

Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Ito, 6-2 $2,000; Day 1, Schmitt, 6-1, $1,000; Day 2, Ito, 6-2, $1,000; Day 3, Foutz, 5-10, $1,000; Day 4, Hackney & Cifuentes, 5-1 $500 each.

VMC Monster Bag: Ito, 25-8, $2,000.

AOY standings: 1, Brandon Cobb, South Carolina, 573 points. 2, Kyle Welcher, Alabama, 572. 3, Rivet, 532. 4, John Cox, Florida, 532. 5, Drew Cook, Georgia, 529; and, 14, Hackney, 500. 41, Hudnall, 413. 54, Gleason, 364. 55, Latuso, 360. 72, Sumrall, 315.

