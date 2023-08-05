Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo
GRAND ISLE — Final leaderboard from the three-day 95th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, boat name listed in Tarpon/Big Game tag & release divisions, and weight of their catches in pounds. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring a minimum of 16 inches by less than 27 inches. Points awarded for individual species in Big Game Tag & Release Division. Tarpon Tag & Release list winning boat, boat captain and total points/100 point per tarpon released (ties broken by earliest fish weighed):
TARPON DIVISION
Catch: 1, Jessica Landry, “Bull Tough,” 168.8 pounds. 2, Jeff Deblieux, “Rock & Roll,” 165.2. 3, Curtis Marcello, “Daytona,” 146.6. 4, Rhett Chambers, “Unaccountable,” 133.4. 5, Greg Baudoin, 125.8.
Tag & Release: 1, I’ll Have Another, 600 points. 2, Rock & Roll, 500. 3, American 1, 300. 4, Bull Tough, 300. 5, splash Zone, 300.
BIG GAME DIVISION
Blackfin tuna: 1, Keanon Dickey, 32.6. 2, Jonathan Scully, 27.6. 3, Scully, 26.2. 4, Dickey, 26.0. 5, Millie Carrick, 24.8.
Bull Dolphin: 1, Taegyn Simon, 27.5. 2, Benjamin Adams, 24.5.
Wahoo: 1, Salvadore Grizaffi, 41.0. 2, Chris May, 34.0. 3, Jeffrey Derosia, 23.2. 4, Amanda Faucheux, 20.0. 5, Jean Paul Matherne, 17.8.
Yellowfin tuna: 1, Madison Cassidy, 203.4. 2, William Fisher, 95.8. 3, Patrick Raegan, 89.5. 4, Logan Robert, 70.0. 5, Chad Matherne, 61.6.
Swordfish: 1, Ross Moriarty, 259.8. 2, William Picciola,74.2. 3, Steven Savoie, 33.0.
Blue Marlin tag & release: 1, Ashton Guidry, 500 points. 2, Wyatt Berthelot, 500. 3, Alex Chouest, 500. 4, Hunter Lirette, 500. 5, Alex Broussard, 5.00.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Barracuda: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., 28.4. 2, Luke Michael, 25.6. 3, Richard, 24.6.
Bluefish: 1, Craig Gosserand, 1.4. 2, Thomas Cook, 1.4. 3, Jerry Ordoyne, 1.4.
Bonito: 1, John Pipkin III, 19.0. 2, Pipkin, 18.4. 3, Madison Nelson, 15.0.
Cobia: 1, Joshua Rogers, 52.4 2, Dwayne Plaisance Jr., 45.4. 3, Andrew Suffrin, 39.2.
Grouper: 1, Shannon Pitre, 37.8. 2, Casey Meaux, 22.6. 3, Anderson Ber, 21.8.
Jack crevalle: 1, Ryan Vaccarella, 28.4. 2, Tyler Thompson, 25.4. 3, Benjamin Harrington, 24.8.
King mackerel: 1, John Pipkin III, 24.6. 2, Pipkin, 21.0.
Spanish mackerel: 1, Craig Gosserand, 2.8. 2, Chad Hebert, 2.4. 3, Gosserand, 2.2.
Mangrove snapper: 1, Stephen Callegari, 10.0. 2, Jason Santay, 10.0. 3, Brandon Andrews, 9.6.
Red snapper: 1, Tee Hebert, 24.2. 2, Brycen Ball, 23.4. 3, Brayden Van Dan Bogert, 23.2.
Spadefish: 1, Raleigh Galliano Jr., 2.6. 2, Andrew Suffrin, 2.2. 3, Craig Gosserand, 1.8.
Tripletail: 1, Daniel Price, 18.6. 2, Price, 16.6. 3, Ron Price, 15.6.
INSIDE DIVISION
Croaker: 1, Adrian Landry, 3.4. 2, Charles Higgins, 2.6. 3, Higgins, 2.4.
Gafftopsail catfish: 1, Michael York, 5.6. 2, Jim Tatum, 5.2. 3, Harlan Cashiola, 4.8.
Black drum: 1, Jonathan Babin, 44.4. 2, Mark Eberts, 39.4. 3, Ridge Eschete, 33.2.
Flounder: 1, Gus Adomitis, 3.2. 2, Adomitis, 2.0. 3, Adomitis, 2.0.
Redfish: 1, Shane Castjohn, 33.4. 2, Isaac Smith, 32.4. 3, Ted Babin, 32.4.
Redfish stringer: 1, Doug Melancon, 37.8. 2, Jerry Larpenter, 36.4. 3, Mark Felterman, 25.4.
Sheepshead: 1, Chad Hebert, 6.8. 2, Hebert, 6.2. 3, Hebert, 6.0.
Speckled trout: 1, Michael LeBlanc, 4.6. 2, Travis Dardenne, 3.4. 3, Branden Barrilleaux, 3.4.
White trout: 1, Casey Meaux, 4.2. 2, Adrian Landry, 3.2. 3, Shannon Pitre, 2.8.
KAYAK DIVISION
Redfish: 1, Tracy Bourgeois, 9.8. 2, Jason Goodin, 6.8. 3, Goodin, 6.6.
Redfish stringer: 1, Jason Goodin, 30.8. 2, Goodin, 26.4. 3, Barry Bourgeois, 23.4.
Speckled trout: 1, Davie Breaux, 2.0. 2, Breaux, 2.0. 3, Breaux, 1.8.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Hardhead catfish: 1, Beckham Hebert, 2.2. 2, Kayson Felterman, 2.2. 3, Hebert, 2.0.
Gafftopsail catfish: 1, Charlotte Bergeron, 4.4. 2, Grady Wilson, 4.4. 3, Wilson, 3.8.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Grady Wilson, 8.2. 2, Kayson Felterman, 6.8. 3, Wilson, 6.6.
Channel mullet: 1, Mason Pierre, 0.8. 2, Fisher Gosserand, 0.8. 3, Madison Pierre, 0.6.
Speckled trout: 1, Charlotte Bergeron, 3.4. 2, Beckham Hebert, 3.2. 3, Eli Frazier, 2.6.
Croaker: 1, Cole Dubois, 0.6. 2, Beckham Hebert, 0.4. 3, Hebert, 0.4.
White trout: 1, Kayson Felterman, 2.2. 2, Ethan Pace, 2.0. 3, Pace, 1.8.
No entries in Flounder.
Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
MANCHAC — Age-group results from the monthly Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ July monthly tournament held from the North Pass Landing with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 age group: 1, Grant Brouillette, Baton Rouge (4) 5.8 pounds. 2, Hayden Talley, Greenwell Springs (1) 1.18.
Big Bass: Brouillette, 1.73.
11-14 age group: 1, Rylee Hayles, Livingston (3) 3.23. 2, Axel Huval, Greenwell Springs (1) 2.48. 3, Blake LeRay, Brusly (1) .91.
Big bass: Huval, 2.48.
7-10 age group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (2) 2.31. Big bass: Owens, 1.54.
Adult division: 1, Drew Comeaux, French Settlement (5) 11.82. 2, Brian Smith, Independence (5) 6.55. 3, Jack Hayles, Livingston (3) 3.23.
Big bass: Comeaux, 3.28.
Bassmaster Elite
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Final top 10 from the four-day AFTCO Bassmaster Elite held on Lake St. Clair anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners & Angler of the Year standings (top five/La. anglers). Only the top 50 in the 102-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Joey Cifuentes, Clinton, Arkansas (20) 91 pounds, 8 ounces, $100,000. 2, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (20) 90-6, $35,000. 3, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 89-11, $30,000. 4, Cooper Gallant, Bowmanville, Ontario Canada (20) 87-11, $25,000. 5, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland (20) 86-10, $21,000. 6, Jacob Foutz, Charleston, Tennessee (20) 86-4, $20,000. 7, Kyoya Fujita, Minamitsuru, Japai (20) 86-2, $18,000. 8, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 85-15, $17,000. 9, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (20) 85-15, $16,000. 10, Frank Talley, Temple, Texas (20) 82-15, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 40, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 58-7, $10,000. 45, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 57-5, $10,000. 52, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (10) 38-1, $2,500. 67, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (10) 37-1, $2,500. 96, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 31-15.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Ito, 6-2 $2,000; Day 1, Schmitt, 6-1, $1,000; Day 2, Ito, 6-2, $1,000; Day 3, Foutz, 5-10, $1,000; Day 4, Hackney & Cifuentes, 5-1 $500 each.
VMC Monster Bag: Ito, 25-8, $2,000.
AOY standings: 1, Brandon Cobb, South Carolina, 573 points. 2, Kyle Welcher, Alabama, 572. 3, Rivet, 532. 4, John Cox, Florida, 532. 5, Drew Cook, Georgia, 529; and, 14, Hackney, 500. 41, Hudnall, 413. 54, Gleason, 364. 55, Latuso, 360. 72, Sumrall, 315.