HUNTING
Deer
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DOVES: Third splits, South Zone, through Jan. 15; North Zone, through Jan. 22.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 16-22, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 22, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 23-31, State Deer Areas 1 & 6
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 23-31, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
Waterfowl
DUCKS/WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 29, third split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/WEST ZONE: Through Feb. 5, third split. Includes blue, snow, specklebellies, Ross' & Canada geese. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second (final) split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second (final) split. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
CANADA GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 30, second (final) split.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, through Jan. 31.
Other
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.