MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL COMMITTEES MEETINGS: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Reef Fish, Socioeconomic and Ecosystem Scientific & Statistical committees. Top agenda items: Gray (mangrove) snapper stock assessment, updated red snapper calibration ratios for Gulf states’ surveys to MRIP and red grouper analysis and projections. Daily public comment periods. Website: gulfcouncil.org
WEDNESDAY
BUGS & BEER: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Skeeta Hawk Brewery, 455 North Dorgenois Street, New Orleans. Monthly open fly-tying & demos. Open to public. New Orleans Fly Fishers Club event.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age-group club, boys & girls ages 7-18. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
SATURDAY
TRAPPING WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range; also Jan. 21, Woodworth Education Center; Feb. 11, LEAF Center, Hodges Gardens; Feb. 25, Acadiana Park Nature Station. No fee. Lunch provided. Preregistration required. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5415. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
GEESE/WEST ZONE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through Jan. 8. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 16-22, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Jan. 9-22, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/WEST ZONES: Jan. 9-29, third split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/WEST ZONE: Jan. 9-Feb. 5, third split. Includes blue, snow, specklebellies, Ross' & Canada geese. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DOVES: Third splits, South Zone, through Jan. 15; North Zone, through Jan. 22.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second (final) split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second (final) split. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
CANADA GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 30, second (final) split.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, through Jan. 31.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 18 — FLIES & FLIGHTS: 7 p.m., Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Avenue, Baton Rouge. Fly-tying. Open to public. Spare tools, materials for novices.
JAN. 21 — FLY FISHING EXPO: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Christopher School Gym, 3900 Derbigny Street, Metairie. Fly-tying demos, kids’ casting & fly-fishing instruction, seminars, raffle & auction. Free, open to public. New Orleans Fly Fishers Club event. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
JAN. 21 — ARBOR DAY/BURDEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Free. Tree planting, tree giveaway, tree climbing. LSU AgCenter event. Call (225) 763-3990.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season is closed in all state inside waters except portions of waters east of Mississippi River. Closure map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
LDWF UPDATES
- Cas-cas Road (Grassy Lake WMA) ATV/UTV trail closed. Vehicles allowed on rocked portions on roads and trails.
- Camp Bayou Road on Dewey Wills WMA closed (flooding) to large vehicles, but open for ATV/UTV use.
