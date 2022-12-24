HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DUCKS/WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 1, second of three splits, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/WEST ZONE: Through Jan. 1, second of three splits. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
CANADA GEESE/WEST ZONE: Through Jan. 1, second of three splits. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 2-8, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
GEESE/WEST ZONE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Jan. 2-8. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DOVES: Third splits, South Zone, through Jan. 15; North Zone, through Jan. 22.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second split. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
CANADA GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 30, second split.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, through Jan. 31.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 5—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season is closed in all state inside waters except portions of waters east of Mississippi River. Closure map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
CLOSED SEASONS: Lane snapper (through Dec. 31); recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-The Wax Lake Outlet campground in the Atchafalaya Delta WMA has reopened.
-Camp Bayou Road on Dewey Wills WMA closed (flooding) to large vehicles, but open for ATV/UTV use.
-Drawdown completed on Spring Bayou.
2023 CALENDAR
Jan. 4 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2023 Calendar scheduled to be published in January, 2023.
Please include: event's name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and full name of the contact person with the area code , phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com