MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS BANQUET: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Rd., Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov
TUESDAY
LA. OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Boulevard, New Orleans. Also: Aquaculture Committee meeting, 9:30 a.m. & Public-Private Oyster Seed Grounds Committee meeting, 10:30 a.m., same venue.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through Dec. 16, East & West zones. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DUCKS/WEST ZONES: Dec. 17-Jan. 1, second of three splits, includes coots & mergansers.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Dec. 17-Jan. 29, second (final) split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/WEST ZONE: Dec. 17-Jan. 1, second of three splits. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
GEESE/EAST ZONE: Dec. 17-Jan. 29, second (final) split. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
CANADA GEESE/WEST ZONE: Dec. 17-Jan. 1, second of three splits. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
CANADA GEESE/EAST ZONE: Dec. 17-Jan. 30, second (final) split.
SNIPE: Dec. 17-Feb. 28, statewide, second split
DOVES: Third splits, South Zone, Dec. 17-Jan. 15; North Zone, Dec. 24-Jan. 22.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, Dec. 18-Jan. 31.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only, except either-sex take allowed Dec. 11 & Dec. 17-18.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Lane snapper (through Dec. 31); recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
- The Wax Lake Outlet campground in the Atchafalaya Delta WMA has reopened.
- Drawdown completed on Spring Bayou.
2023 CALENDAR
Jan. 4 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2022 Calendar scheduled to be published in January, 2023.
Please include: Event's name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and full name of the contact person with the area code , phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com