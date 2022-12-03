MONDAY-TUESDAY
STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; Also: Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; Dec. 12-14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov
MONDAY-THURSDAY
RESTORE AMERICA’S ESTUARIES SUMMIT: New Orleans. Website: estuaries.org
WEDNESDAY
LA. FINFISH TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Top agenda item: redfish assessment.
GULF COUNCIL SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (CST), Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Proposed expansion of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary & limited entry in spiny lobster recreational fishery. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS AWARDS BANQUET: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
SATURDAY
TRAPPING WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. state Wildlife and Fisheries office, Minden. Also: Jan. 14, Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range; Jan. 21, Woodworth Education Center; Feb. 11, LEAF Center, Hodges Gardens; Feb. 25, Acadiana Park Nature Station. No fee. Lunch provided. Preregistration required. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5415. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DUCKS/EAST & WEST ZONES: Through Dec. 4, includes coots & mergansers. Second splits open Dec. 17.
GEESE: Through Dec. 4, East & West zones, includes blue, Canada, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes. Second splits open Dec. 17.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 4, statewide, first split. Second split opens Dec. 17.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Dec. 5-16, East & West zones. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 8-Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 10-Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 10-Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only, except either-sex take allowed Dec. 10-11 & Dec. 17-18.
DOVES: Third split, South Zone, Dec. 17-Jan. 15; North Zone, closed.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, Dec. 18-Jan. 31.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs; State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
DEC. 12—RED STICK FLY FISHERS BANQUET: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Lane snapper (through Dec. 31); recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
• The Wax Lake Outlet campground in the Atchafalaya Delta WMA has reopened.
• Oyster harvest closed on portion of the public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish. Area map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/oyster-season
2023 CALENDAR
Jan. 4 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2023 Calendar scheduled to be published Jan. 8.
Please include: Event's name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and the full name of the contact person with the area code/phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com