WEDNESDAY
LA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Task Force Strategic Planning Committee meeting, 9 a.m., same venue.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DUCKS/WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 1, second of three splits, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/WEST ZONE: Through Jan. 1, second of three splits. Includes blue, snow, specklebellies, Ross' & Canada geese. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs; State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 2-8, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
GEESE/WEST ZONE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Jan. 2-8. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Jan. 9-22, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/WEST ZONES: Jan. 9-29, third split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/WEST ZONE: Jan. 9-Feb. 5, third split. Includes blue, snow, specklebellies, Ross' & Canada geese. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DOVES: Third splits, South Zone, through Jan. 15; North Zone, through Jan. 22.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second (final) split, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 29, second (final) split. Includes blue, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species.
CANADA GEESE/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 30, second (final) split.
WOODCOCK: Statewide, through Jan. 31.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 9—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JAN. 10-12—GULF COUNCIL COMMITTEES MEETINGS: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CDT), Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Reef Fish, Socioeconomic and Ecosystem Scientific & Statistical committees. Top agenda items: Gray (mangrove) snapper stock assessment, updated red snapper calibration ratios for Gulf States’ surveys to MRIP and red grouper analysis and projections. Daily public comment periods. Website: gulfcouncil.org
JAN. 12—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age-group club, boys & girls ages 7-18. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JAN. 14—TRAPPING WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range; also Jan. 21, Woodworth Education Center; Feb. 11, LEAF Center, Hodges Gardens; Feb. 25, Acadiana Park Nature Station. No fee. Lunch provided. Preregistration required. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5415. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & gag grouper in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season is closed in all state inside waters except portions of waters east of Mississippi River. Closure map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
LDWF UPDATES
Cas-cas Road (Grassy Lake WMA) ATV/UTV trail closed. Vehicles allowed on rocked portions on roads and trails.
Camp Bayou Road on Dewey Wills WMA closed (flooding) to large vehicles, but open for ATV/UTV use.
2023 CALENDAR
Jan. 4 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2022 Calendar scheduled to be published in January.
Please include: event name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and full name of the contact person with the area code , phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com