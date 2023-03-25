SUNDAY
BASSMASTER CLASSIC: Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tennessee. 3:15 p.m. live final weigh-in. Website: bassmaster.com.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Orvis Store, Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Tying the “Game Changer” for speckled trout. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
NOAA GEAR MONITORING TEAM INSPECTION: Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes. Shrimpers outreach & inspections of Turtle Excluder Devices. Also: April 17-21, Jefferson, Plaquemines & St. Bernard parishes. Call Canh Nguyen (228) 355-8372 or Jason Letort (228) 355-8667.
THURSDAY
NOAA/GULF OF MEXICO ATLANTIS ECOSYSTEM MODEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Florida Fish & Wildlife Research, 100 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, Florida. Also on Google Meet. Review of NOAA fishery management. Public comment (in person/Google Meet) 2:30-3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
STRIKE KING BASSMASTER COLLEGE SERIES: Cherokee Lake, Jefferson County, Tennessee. Website: bassmaster.com/College.
SATURDAY
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR BASS QUALIFIER/EAST DIVISION: North Pass, Manchac. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: March 26, Youth/Physically Challenged day. Area A: April 1-30. Area B: April 1-23. Area C: April 1-16.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 1-4—COLDWATER FLY FISHING: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Email Cole Miller: cole.miller@theldsgroup.com. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 2-7—MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING BASS PRO TOUR: Lake Murray, Columbia, South Carolina. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com.
APRIL 3-6—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Courtyard Marriott, Gulfport, Mississippi. April 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mackerel, Shrimp & Reef Fish committees; April 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish Committee (Q&A session follows); April 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sustainable Fisheries Committee & full council session (public testimony 1:30-5 p.m.); April 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., full council. Website: gulfcouncil.org
APRIL 5—BUGS & BEER: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Skeeta Hawk Brewery, 455 North Dorgenois Street, New Orleans.
APRIL 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 6—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age-group club, boys & girls ages 7-18. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
APRIL7-8—LOUISIANA GOOD FRIDAY CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Gun Club, Husser. 250 total targets. Fees $40-$70. Also La. Sporting Clays registered shoot. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
APRIL 9—Easter Sunday
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season is closed in all state inside waters except double-rig line in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. Closure map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
LDWF UPDATES
Po-Boy, Indian Bayou roads & Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) reopened.
Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely for levee construction.
Oil Well Road (flooding, Pearl River WMA); Lemoine Trail at Hooper Road, Dobbs Bay Road & Blount Boat (Richard Yancey WMA) and Camp Bayou Road (Dewey Wills WMA) closed flooding. Cas-cas Road & bridge crossing Bayou Natchitoches (Grassy Lake WMA) ATV/UTV trail closed indefinitely, but vehicles allowed on rocked portions on roads and trails.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com