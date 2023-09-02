N.O. Billfish
PORT EADS — Results by category with anglers and team names from the 50th New Orleans Invitational Billfish Tournament:
Blue Marlin: 1, Team Supreme, 576.6 pounds.
Billfish Tag & Release: 1, Team Supreme, 2,500 points (5 blue marlin). 2, Second Wind, 1,000 points (2 blue marlin). 3, Miss Remy, 700 points (1 blue marlin, 1 white marlin).
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Tyler Hatrel, Free & Easy, 66.5 pounds. 2, Donald Hunt, UBInvincible, 63.2. 3, Danny McKearan, Kimmi, 62.9.
Wahoo: 1, Geoffrey Rhode, Uptick, 48.7 pounds. 2, Price Butcher, Uptick, 38.8. 3, Walker Thomas, Uptick, 36.1.
Top Billfish Angler: Jeff Hodgson, Team Supreme, 1076.6 points.
Top Female Angler: Maggie Babcock, Free & Easy.
Top Outboard Boat: Kimmi, 618.6 points.
Top Crew: Team Supreme.
Bassmaster Elite
CLAYTON, N.Y. — Final top 5 from the four-day Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite held on the St. Lawrence River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners & Angler of the Year standings (top 10/La. Anglers through 9 of 9 events). Only the top 50 in the 102-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 5: 1, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 105 pounds, $100,000. 2, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Canada (20) 103-12, $45,000. 3, Kyoya Fujita, Minamitsuru, Japan (20) 102-5, $40,000. 4, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 101-7, $30,000. 5, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama (20) 99-12, $20,000.
Louisiana anglers: 16, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 67-15, $10,000. 46, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 61-5, $10,000. 69, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (10) 38-3, $2,500. 84, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 35-9. 90, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (10) 33-10. 97, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 30-1.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Kenta Kimura, Osaka, Japan, 7-0, $2,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Bryant Smith, Roseville, California, 29-5, $2,000.
Angler of the Year: 1, Welcher, 752 points. 2, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina, 728. 3, Walters, 717 4, Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia, 712. 5, Joey Cifuentes III, Clinton, Arkansas, 698. 6, Jay Przekurat, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, 697. 7, Fujita, 697. 8, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland, 676. 9, Rivet, 656. 10, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas, 656.
Louisiana anglers: 20, Hackney, 602. 59, Latuso, 457. 63, Hudnall, 445. 73, Sumrall, 422. 74, Gleason, 406.
Angler of the Year: Welcher, $100,000.
Rookie of the Year: Cifuentes, $10,000.