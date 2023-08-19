Hunters for the Hungry, Sunday, Aug. 27 (except where noted), schedule, sites and times:
Acadiana Area, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Benefits The Refinery Mission
- Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress Street, Lafayette
- Fire Station, 100 Park Ave., Eunice
- First Assembly of God Church, 3555 Verot School Rd., Youngsville
- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd., Opelousas
Baton Rouge Area, 1-4 p.m.
Benefits Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
- Pat’s Hardware (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 26) 7666 US-61, St. Francisville
- Bass Pro Shops, Range Avenue at Interstate 12, Denham Springs
- Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins RoadMike the Tiger’s Cage, LSU
- CCA Louisiana office, 12241 Industriplex Blvd., Baton Rouge
- Cabela's, La. 30 at Interstate 10, Gonzales
- Fire stations, 835 Sharp Road & 5758 Claycut, Baton Rouge; 11646 Sullivan Rd., Central City; St. George, 7027 Antioch Rd., 16415 George O'Neal Lane & 9214 Jefferson Hwy.; 4525 Main Street, Zachary
- The Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton
Metairie, 1-4 p.m.
Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank & New Orleans Mission
- Puglia Sporting Goods, 1925 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Northshore, 1-4 p.m.
Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans Mission & Aldersgate United Methodist Church
- Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats, 1102 North U,S, 190, Covington
- Southside Cafe Pavilion, 3154 Pontchartrain, Slidell
For locations in Alexandria, Houma, Lake Charles, Marksville, Minden, Monroe, Natchitoches, Ruston, Shreveport & Natchez, Mississippi, go to Hunters for the Hungry website: h4hla.org/freezer-day