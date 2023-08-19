BR.cleanout.092622 14 mw.JPG

Sarah Ohmstede, center, helps Mark Evans, left, a Hunters for the Hungry board member, and Sam Fox, a volunteer, unpack her family’s donation during Hunters for the Hungry's annual "Clean Out Your Freezer Day” collection at Bowie Outfitters in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Hunters for the Hungry, Sunday, Aug. 27 (except where noted), schedule, sites and times:

Acadiana Area, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Benefits The Refinery Mission

  • Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress Street, Lafayette
  • Fire Station, 100 Park Ave., Eunice
  • First Assembly of God Church, 3555 Verot School Rd., Youngsville
  • Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd., Opelousas

Baton Rouge Area, 1-4 p.m.

Benefits Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

  • Pat’s Hardware (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 26) 7666 US-61, St. Francisville
  • Bass Pro Shops, Range Avenue at Interstate 12, Denham Springs
  • Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins RoadMike the Tiger’s Cage, LSU
  • CCA Louisiana office, 12241 Industriplex Blvd., Baton Rouge
  • Cabela's, La. 30 at Interstate 10, Gonzales
  • Fire stations, 835 Sharp Road & 5758 Claycut, Baton Rouge; 11646 Sullivan Rd., Central City; St. George, 7027 Antioch Rd., 16415 George O'Neal Lane & 9214 Jefferson Hwy.; 4525 Main Street, Zachary
  • The Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton

Metairie, 1-4 p.m.

Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank & New Orleans Mission

  • Puglia Sporting Goods, 1925 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Northshore, 1-4 p.m.

Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans Mission & Aldersgate United Methodist Church

  • Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats, 1102 North U,S, 190, Covington
  • Southside Cafe Pavilion, 3154 Pontchartrain, Slidell

For locations in Alexandria, Houma, Lake Charles, Marksville, Minden, Monroe, Natchitoches, Ruston, Shreveport & Natchez, Mississippi, go to Hunters for the Hungry website: h4hla.org/freezer-day

