City Park Rodeo
Results by division and species from the 74th City Park Big-Bass Rodeo & Fishtival in New Orleans. Weights are in pounds:
BOATS ON THE BAYOU
Bass (Kaye Florane Award): 1, Luke Beslin, 6.58 pounds. 2, Kalon Johnson, 2.97. 3, Nyree Smith, 2.81.
Other species: 1, Wilfred Adams, .59 (Rio Grande cichlid). 2, Daniel Chauvin, .53 (pinfish). 3, Grace Adams, .26 (bluegill).
BATTLE FOR THE BASS
1, Brother Martin, The Miracle Workers, 4.99 pounds (Henry Dauterive, Hudson Cammarata, Ethan Dietzway, Nathan Wellman, Connor Farrae). 2, Ecole Classique, Metry Bass, 4.96. 3, Archbishop Rummel, Team Rummel-9, 4.71.
BIG BASS RODEO
Cichlid & Bream Trim/Team: 1, Team Camo, 8.09. 2, Team C.R.E.A.M., 6.59. 3, Team Henderson, 4.35.
Champions Challenge: 1, Douglas Blanda, 2.92.
Jr. Angler/Bream, Cichlid & Perch: 1, Remy Karas, .42. 2, Oliver Pichon Jr., .19. 3, Will McPhail, .12.
Jr. Angler/Bass (Paul Kahlman Award): 1, Dylan Smith, 2.7. 2, Blake Young, 2.54. 3, Lillian Duggan, 2.52.
Adult/Bass (Joe Courcelle Award): 1, Justin Landry, 6.26. 2, Kevin Schilling, 5.49. 3, Jack Winters, 5.36.