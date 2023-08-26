Jr. SW Bassmasters
Age-group results from the monthly Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ August monthly tournament held on the Blind River from the St. James Boat Launch with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Branson Sheridan, Albany (5) 5.5 pounds. 2, Grayson Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 5.03. 3, Grant Brouillette, Baton Rouge (5) 3.11. Big Bass: Sheridan, 2.68.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Landin Sholty, Denham Springs (4) 4.6. 2, Hunner Ledoux, French Settlement (5) 3.67. 3, Levi Shockley, Hammond (5) 3.37. Big Bass: Sholty, 2.65.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Cole Watkins, Hammond (5) 3.54. 2, Luke Delaney, Hammond (5) 2.99. 3, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (3) 2.09. Big Bass: Owens, 1.06.
Adult Division: 1, Brian Smith, Independence (5) 7.68. 2, Dustin Allement, French Settlement (5) 5.7. 3, Nicholas Sholty, Denham Springs (5) 5.2. Big Bass: Allement, 3.28.
Bassmaster Elite
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.–Final top 5 from the four-day Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite held on Lake Champlain with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners & Angler of the Year standings (top 5/La. Anglers through 8 of 9 events). Only the top 50 in the 102-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 5: 1, Kyoya Fujita, Yamanashi, Japan (20) 86 pounds, 12 ounces, $100,000. 2. Justin Atkins, Florence, Alabama (20) 85-6, $35,000. 3, Cody Huff ,Ava, Missouri (20) 85-5, $30,000. 4, Bryant Smith, Roseville, California (20) 83-1, $25,000. 5, Jay Przekurat, Stevens Point, Wisconsin (20) 83-0, $20,000.
Louisiana anglers: 19, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 58-9, $10,000. 44, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (15) 52-5, $10,000. 62, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (10) 34-3, $2,500. 70, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 32-13, $2,500. 71, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 32-9, $2,500. 88, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (10) 27-13.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Przekurat (Day 1) & Mark Menendez, Paducah (Cay 2), Kentucky, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, $1,500 each; Day 3, Bryan Schmitt Deale, Maryland, 5-1, $1,000; Day 4, Jacob Foutz, Charleston, Tennessee, 4-13, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Fujita, 23-14, $2,000.
Angler of the Year: 1, Kyle Welcher, 652 points. 2, Brandon Cobb, 646. 3, Drew Cook, 622. 4, Przekurat, 616. 5, Patrick Walters, 613. 13, Rivet, 567. 17, Hackney, 543. 49, Hudnall, 430. 53, Logan Latuso, 421. 62, Sumrall, 401. 63. Gleason, 398.