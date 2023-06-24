MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Weigh-in 1-7 p.m. June 30; 1-4 p.m. (Children’s Division), 1-5 p.m. July 1. Website: fourchontarpon.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 5—BUGS & BEER: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Skeeta Hawk Brewery, 455 North Dorgenois Street, New Orleans. Monthly open fly tying & demos. Open to public. New Orleans Fly Fishers Club event.
JULY 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana summer-long saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Speckled Trout, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
GRAND ISLE ONLINE RODEO: Opening day through Oct. 1, 6 Inshore & 6 Offshore categories. Cash prizes. Email: info@grandisleonlinerodeo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Spring Inshore season open throughout state. All state outside waters open. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters. Commercial take of greater amberjack.
LDWF UPDATES
-Tram ATV Trail, south tract Tunica Hills WMA (West Feliciana Parish) & Shell Road (Richard Yancey WMA), closed, repairs; Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction.
-Bundick Lake drawdown through fall months to repair hurricane damage.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com