MONDAY
LA. Alligator Advisory Council meeting: 1 p.m., Wildlife and Fisheries office, 200 Dulles Street, Lafayette.
TUESDAY
CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE INFORMATION MEETING: 6 p.m., Concordia Community Center, 26356 La, 15, Ferriday. Wildlife & Fisheries updates on CWD control in Tensas Parish-affected area plus Madison & Franklin parishes and new area in northeast Concordia Parish. Email Johnathan Bordelon: jbordelon@wlf.la.gov.
WEDNESDAY
GULF COUNCIL SHRIMPERS ‘LISTENING’ SESSION: 3-6 p.m. (CDT), Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Information from shrimp boat captains, crew & permit holders. Call Molly Stevens (305) 361-4489/email: Molly.Stevens@noaa.gov.
THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL ECOSYSTEM COMMITTEE MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.n. (CDT), Gulf Council office, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Website: gulfcouncol.org.
FRIDAY
BEGINNER CATFISHING COURSE: Waddill Wildlife Center, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Wildlife & Fisheries instructors. Limited to 10 anglers. All ages 18 & older must have valid state fishing license. Registration website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events, then “Fishing Ed” folder. Call Joshua Porter (225) 763-3540.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
38th annual GUN RIGHTS POLICY CONFERENCE: Marriott Phoenix Airport Hotel, Phoenix, Arizona. Sponsored by Second Amendment Foundation & Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. Website: saf.org.
SATURDAY
NATIONAL HUNTING & FISHING DAY: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Waddill Outdoor Education Center, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge.
30th annual NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY: Entry fees at national parks and other federal public lands, including national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites, battlefields & grasslands. Website: neefusa.org/npld-event-search
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: First splits, South Zone: thru Sept. 17; North Zone: thru Sept. 24.
DEER: Sept. 23-29, Youth-only and honorably discharged veterans, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
TEAL: Statewide, through Sept. 30. Also includes rails & gallinules.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Either-sex deer allowed.
LOTTERY HUNTS
WHITE LAKE WATERFOWL HUNTS: Deadline Sept. 30 for 2 youth hunts (Nov. 4-5, ages 10-17), 30 marsh hunt & 30 rice-field hunt dates, White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (Vermilion Parish). Applications available only state Wildlife & Fisheries website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Two $5 application fees. Additional fees if selected. Call Schuyler Dartez (337) 536-6061/email: sdartez@wlf.la.gov
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Contact Mike Burke: SouthLaHighPower@hotmail.com.
SEPT. 25—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 27—BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: L’Auberge Casino, Baton Rouge. Call Jonathan Walker (225) 276-6380.
SEPT. 27-28—GULF COUNCIL Reef Fish, Socioeconomic, Ecosystem Scientific & Statistical Committees meeting: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (CDT), Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Top agenda items: gag/black grouper stocks, vermilion/lane snapper. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
SEPT. 29-30—LA. B.A.S.S. NATION (ADULT) FALL QUALIFIER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Call Kevin Gobert (504) 628-5191 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
SEPT. 29-31—FALL WARMWATER FLY FISHING: Lake Concordia. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Email Sydney Dobson: dobson1@cox.net. Website: rsff.org.
ONGOING
GRAND ISLE ONLINE RODEO: Through Oct. 1, 6 Inshore & 6 Offshore categories. Cash prizes. Email: info@grandisleonlinerodeo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall Inshore season open statewide. All state outside waters open. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, red snapper; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers including gags (thru Nov. 9), except closed for red, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters. Federal for-hire, red snapper permit holders. Commercial take of greater amberjack.
LDWF UPDATES
- Waterfowl blinds on Little River Basin portion, Dewey Wills WMA must be removed.
- Drawdown set Sept. 18 for Lake Claiborne; underway on Henderson Lake, Lake Bistineau, Bundick Lake, Ivan Lake, Nantachie Lake, Chicot Lake & Clear-Smithport Lake (Desoto Parish).
- Tram ATV Trail, south tract Tunica Hills WMA (West Feliciana Parish) closed, repairs; Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction.
