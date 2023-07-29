Jr. SW Bassmasters
MANCHAC—Age-group results from the monthly Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ July monthly tournament held from the North Pass Landing with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Grant Brouillette, Baton Rouge (4) 5.8 pounds. 2, Hayden Talley, Greenwell Springs (1) 1.18. Big Bass: Brouillette, 1.73.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Rylee Hayles, Livingston (3) 3.23. 2, Axel Huval, Greenwell Springs (1) 2.48. 3, Blake LeRay, Brusly (1) .91. Big Bass: Huval, 2.48.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (2) 2.31. Big Bass: Owens, 1.54.
Adult Division: 1, Drew Comeaux, French Settlement (5) 11.82. 2, Brian Smith, Independence (5) 6.55. 3, Jack Hayles, Livingston (3) 3.23. Big Bass: Comeaux, 3.28.