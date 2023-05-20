MONDAY
LA. OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 1 p.m.. state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Live audio/video via Zoom: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Opening day, CCA Louisiana summer-long saltwater fishing event through Sept. 4. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 28, statewide private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Contact Mike Burke: SouthLaHighPower@hotmail.com.
MAY 29—Memorial Day
MAY 29-OCT. 1—GRAND ISLE ONLINE RODEO: 6 Inshore & 6 Offshore categories. Cash prizes. Email: info@grandisleonlinerodeo.com.
MAY 31-JUNE 2—STATE OF THE COAST CONFERENCE: Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Louisiana coastal issues. A Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana event with Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf & Louisiana Sea Grant. Website: crcl.org.
JUNE 1—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Spring Inshore season open throughout state. All state outside waters open. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper (opens Friday, May 26), greater amberjack & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-Tram ATV Trail, south tract Tunica Hills WMA (West Feliciana Parish) closed, repairs; Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction.
-Reopened: Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac a’ Sostien roads & all roads inside Mississippi River levee batture, Richard Yancey WMA (Concordia Parish).
-Bundick Lake drawdown through fall months to repair hurricane damage.
