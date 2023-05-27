MONDAY
MEMORIAL DAY
GRAND ISLE ONLINE RODEO: Opening day through Oct. 1, 6 Inshore & 6 Offshore categories. Cash prizes. Email: info@grandisleonlinerodeo.com.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
STATE OF THE COAST CONFERENCE: Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Louisiana coastal issues. A Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana event with Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf & Louisiana Sea Grant. Website: crcl.org.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Launch party, Inshore & Offshore categories in Open & Youth divisions; and, five Calcutta divisions. Website: catholichigh.org/alumni.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH FISHING RODEO: Weigh-in 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Brother Martin High campus, Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans. Categories include bass, saltwater species & special categories. Website: brothermartin.com, then “alumni and “events & reunions” pulldowns.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 28, statewide private lands.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana summer-long saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Speckled Trout, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 5-8—Gulf Council meeting: Battle House Renaissance Hotel, Mobile, Alabama. Top agenda items: changes to gag grouper catch limits, sector allocations, seasons; recalibration of red snapper recreational catch limits; changes to gray (mangrove) snapper catch limits. Full council & public comment (2-5 p.m. CDT) June 7. Website: gulfcouncil.org
JUNE 6-11—MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING BASS PRO TOUR: Lake Cayuga, Union Springs, New York. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com.
JUNE 7—BUGS & BEER: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Skeeta Hawk Brewery, 455 North Dorgenois Street, New Orleans. Monthly open fly tying & demos. Open to public. New Orleans Fly Fishers Club event.
JUNE 7-10—SWOLLFEST RODEO: Grand Isle Marina, Grand Isle. Offshore & Inshore categories. Benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital & others. Email: swollfest@cox.net. Registration website: swollfest.com.
JUNE 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age-group club, boys & girls ages 7-18. Two-day tournament June 17-18 Lake Concordia. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Spring Inshore season open throughout state. All state outside waters open. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper; gray triggerfish; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-Tram ATV Trail, south tract Tunica Hills WMA (West Feliciana Parish) closed, repairs; Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction.
-Reopened: Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac a’ Sostien roads & all roads inside Mississippi River levee batture, Richard Yancey WMA (Concordia Parish).
-Bundick Lake drawdown through fall months to repair hurricane damage.
