MONDAY-FRIDAY
NOAA GEAR MONITORING TEAM INSPECTION: Jefferson, Plaquemines & St. Bernard parishes. Shrimpers outreach & inspections of turtle excluder devices. Call Canh Nguyen (228) 355-8372 or Jason Letort (228) 355-8667.
WEDNESDAY
FLIES & FLIGHTS: 7 p.m., Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Avenue, Baton Rouge. Fly tying. Open to public. Spare tools, materials for novices.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL ECOSYSTEM COMMITTEE MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily (CDT), Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Develop Gulf Fishery Ecosystem Plan & updating 2017 Ecosystem Status Report. Public comment April 20. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
TIGER CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED CRAWFISH BOIL: 6 p.m., Parker Ag Coliseum, LSU. Tickets $25 students, $50 singles, $80 couples, tables available. Website: dutigers.com. Email: louisianaducksunlimited@gmail.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
STRIKE KING BASSMASTER COLLEGE SERIES: James River, Richmond, Virginia. Qualifiers advance to June 9-10 College National Championship, Lay Lake, Shelby County, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com/College
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
WARMWATER FLY FISHING: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Email Emmitt Simmons: elsimmons@cox.net. Website: rsff.org
SATURDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course & Prone Match. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Mike Burke: SouthLaHighPower@hotmail.com
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $85. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR BASS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: through April 30. Area B: through April 23. Area C: through April 16. NOTE: Sherburne & Richard Yancey WMAs closed for turkey season & Tunica Hills WMA closed to public on weekends during turkey season.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 23-—LA. DUCKS UNLIMITED STATE SPORTING CLAY SHOOT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 4-shooter teams, $600, single shooters $150. 100 clays. Long-bird shoot, silent auction, gun raffle. Call P.J. Demarie (504) 577-8999 or Steve Saucier (504) 214-2840.
APRIL 24-25—LA. COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES RENEWAL: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, LDWF office, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles. Boat registration included. Also: April 26-27, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; May 2-4, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans; May 8-10, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF office, 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg, Call LDWF Licensing (225) 765-2898.
APRIL 24—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org
APRIL 24-29—MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING BASS PRO TOUR: Heavy Hitters All-Stars, Caney Creek & Bussey Brake WMA, Monroe. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com
APRIL 28—MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENTS: Lake Guntersville, Guntersville, Alabama. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: All state outside waters open; all inshore seasons closed except double-rig line in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely for levee construction.
-Oil Well Road (flooding, Pearl River WMA); Lemoine Trail at Hooper Road, Dobbs Bay Road & Blount Boat (Richard Yancey WMA) and Camp Bayou Road (Dewey Wills WMA), flooding. Cas-cas Road & bridge crossing Bayou Natchitoches (Grassy Lake WMA) ATV/UTV trail closed indefinitely. Vehicles allowed on rocked portions on roads and trails.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com