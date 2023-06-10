CHS Alumni Rodeo

PORT FOURCHON—Top 3 anglers in Adult, Youth & Calcutta divisions from the 16th-annual Catholic High Alumni Fishing Rodeo. All weights in pounds:

ADULT DIVISION

Redfish: 1, Kevin Terrebonne, 8.58 pounds. 2, Terrebonne, 8.47. 3, Christopher McElveen, 8.08.

Sheepshead: 1, Michael McElveen, 5.91. 2, Jason Bourgeois, 5.22. 3, Jake Mayo, 4.65.

Speckled Trout: 1, Dustin DeBenedetto, 4.53. 2, Ed Sexton, 3.93. 3, Ross Bruce, 3.76.

Red Snapper: 1, Calla Graves, 22.65. 2, Action Rehab Team, 22.55. 3, Action, 22.03.

Mangrove Snapper: 1, Ramsey Barfield, 7.81. 2, Matthew Williams, 4.75. 3, Michael Bernard, 4.59.

Grouper: 1, Thomas Engquist, 12.93. 2, Calla Graves, 11.90. 3, Graves, 11.33.

Flounder: 1, Donald Schexnayder, 1.86. 2, Kevin Terrebonne, 1.68. 3, Terrebonne, 1.65.

Cobia: 1, Sutton Fourrier, 21.25. 2, Bryan Day, 20.07. 3, Thomas Engquist, 17.27.

Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Steven Savoie, 48.39. 2, Beth Olinde, 44.13. 3, Matt Aicklen, 41.44.

Mahi-Mahi: 1, Julie Olinde, 2.68. 2, Steven Savoie, 2.46. 3, Adam Rubin, 2.10.

Blackfin Tuna: 1, Preston Perry, 13.45.

YOUTH DIVISION

Speckled Trout: 1, Porter Finnan, 2.21. 2, Bonnielyn Rogers, 1.35. 3, Rosalee Rogers, 1.31.

Sheepshead: 1, Bonnielyn Rogers, 6.09.

Red Snapper: 1, Sutton Fourrier, 16.36.

CALCUTTA DIVISION

5-Trout Stringer/1: 1, Ed Sexton, 17.61. 2, Dustin DeBenedetto, 15.25. 3, Matthew Williams, 8.83.

5-Trout Stringer/2: 1, Ed Sexton, 17.61. 2, Dustin DeBenedetto, 15.25. 3, Donald Schexnayder, 8.26.

3-Redfish Stringer/1&2: 1, Kevin Terrebonne, 24.96. 2, Michael McElveen, 23.64.

5-Red Snapper Stringer/1 & Garret Graves Challenge: 1, Trey Bradford, 102.35. 2, Bryan Day, 87.65.

Inshore Grand Slam/1 & Jacob Meek Inshore Grand Slam: 1, Christopher Landry, 9.09. 2, Ed Sexton, 8.0. 3, Donald Schexnayder, 6.21.

Offshore Grand Slam/1&2: 1, Bryan Day, 50.83.

Mangrove Snapper/1&2: 1, Coleman Fox, 7.35.

Chustz-Andre bass

STEPHENSVILLE—Top 5 overall and Big Bass from the June 4 Boomie Chustz-Gene Andre Memorial Bass circuit held from Doiron’s Landing with teams & total catch weight in pounds:

Top 5: 1, Carl Whittington-Garrett Whittington, 18.15 pounds. 2, Yancey Rills-Brad Theriot, 13.65. 3, Creed David-Byron Keith, 13.3. 4, Dylan Tempanaro-Troy Tempanaro, 12.65. 5, Chris Mitchell-Spinosa, 12.0.

Big Bass: Whittington-Whittington, 8.0 pounds.

