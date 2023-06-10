CHS Alumni Rodeo
PORT FOURCHON—Top 3 anglers in Adult, Youth & Calcutta divisions from the 16th-annual Catholic High Alumni Fishing Rodeo. All weights in pounds:
ADULT DIVISION
Redfish: 1, Kevin Terrebonne, 8.58 pounds. 2, Terrebonne, 8.47. 3, Christopher McElveen, 8.08.
Sheepshead: 1, Michael McElveen, 5.91. 2, Jason Bourgeois, 5.22. 3, Jake Mayo, 4.65.
Speckled Trout: 1, Dustin DeBenedetto, 4.53. 2, Ed Sexton, 3.93. 3, Ross Bruce, 3.76.
Red Snapper: 1, Calla Graves, 22.65. 2, Action Rehab Team, 22.55. 3, Action, 22.03.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Ramsey Barfield, 7.81. 2, Matthew Williams, 4.75. 3, Michael Bernard, 4.59.
Grouper: 1, Thomas Engquist, 12.93. 2, Calla Graves, 11.90. 3, Graves, 11.33.
Flounder: 1, Donald Schexnayder, 1.86. 2, Kevin Terrebonne, 1.68. 3, Terrebonne, 1.65.
Cobia: 1, Sutton Fourrier, 21.25. 2, Bryan Day, 20.07. 3, Thomas Engquist, 17.27.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Steven Savoie, 48.39. 2, Beth Olinde, 44.13. 3, Matt Aicklen, 41.44.
Mahi-Mahi: 1, Julie Olinde, 2.68. 2, Steven Savoie, 2.46. 3, Adam Rubin, 2.10.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Preston Perry, 13.45.
YOUTH DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Porter Finnan, 2.21. 2, Bonnielyn Rogers, 1.35. 3, Rosalee Rogers, 1.31.
Sheepshead: 1, Bonnielyn Rogers, 6.09.
Red Snapper: 1, Sutton Fourrier, 16.36.
CALCUTTA DIVISION
5-Trout Stringer/1: 1, Ed Sexton, 17.61. 2, Dustin DeBenedetto, 15.25. 3, Matthew Williams, 8.83.
5-Trout Stringer/2: 1, Ed Sexton, 17.61. 2, Dustin DeBenedetto, 15.25. 3, Donald Schexnayder, 8.26.
3-Redfish Stringer/1&2: 1, Kevin Terrebonne, 24.96. 2, Michael McElveen, 23.64.
5-Red Snapper Stringer/1 & Garret Graves Challenge: 1, Trey Bradford, 102.35. 2, Bryan Day, 87.65.
Inshore Grand Slam/1 & Jacob Meek Inshore Grand Slam: 1, Christopher Landry, 9.09. 2, Ed Sexton, 8.0. 3, Donald Schexnayder, 6.21.
Offshore Grand Slam/1&2: 1, Bryan Day, 50.83.
Mangrove Snapper/1&2: 1, Coleman Fox, 7.35.
Chustz-Andre bass
STEPHENSVILLE—Top 5 overall and Big Bass from the June 4 Boomie Chustz-Gene Andre Memorial Bass circuit held from Doiron’s Landing with teams & total catch weight in pounds:
Top 5: 1, Carl Whittington-Garrett Whittington, 18.15 pounds. 2, Yancey Rills-Brad Theriot, 13.65. 3, Creed David-Byron Keith, 13.3. 4, Dylan Tempanaro-Troy Tempanaro, 12.65. 5, Chris Mitchell-Spinosa, 12.0.
Big Bass: Whittington-Whittington, 8.0 pounds.