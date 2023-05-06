BASS Nation Central
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Friday’s final top 10 in the Boater and Nonboater divisions in the 2023 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional (8 states) held on the Arkansas River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Also listed complete Louisiana 10-angler team and final team standings (adding both divisions):
BOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1. Cole Findley, Forsyth, Missouri (15) 36 pounds, 4 ounces. 2. Tyler Ramsey, Sand Springs, Oklahoma (15) 34-14. 3. Blake Wilson, Benton, Arkansas (14) 33-14. 4. Brock Enmeier, Bixby, Oklahoma (11) 30-2. 5. Nate Caldwell, Fort Collins, Colorado (12) 28-7.
6. Matthew Nobile, Sorrento (11) 28-7. 7. Howard Hartley Jr., Berwick (13) 28-2. 8. Andy Gill, Wellsville, Kansas (11) 27-10. 9. Matthew Abeyta, Albuquerque, New Mexico (9) 27-6. 10. Jamie Laiche, Gonzales (11) 25-2.
Louisiana team: 1, Nobile, 28-7. 2, Hartley, 28-2. 3, Laiche, 25-2. 4, Chuck Major, Morganza (5) 12-3. 5, Austin Abadie. St. Amant (5) 11-13. 6, Ross Roper, Lutcher (6) 11-3. 7, Teddy Granier, Thibodaux (4) 9-3. 8, Boyd Gautreau, St. Amant (2) 4-15. 9, Austin Plaisance, Belle Chasse (1) 1-14. 10, Brian Murphy, Sulphur (1) 1-3.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, James Seymour, Oglesby, Texas (6) 19-8. 2, Cole Buser, Moscow, Idaho (NM) (8) 17-10. 3, Kyle Klein, Hutchinson, Kansas (6) 17-0. 4, Colten Hutson, Edmond, Oklahoma (7) 16-15. 5, Jason Campbell, Berwick (6) 16-10.
6, Jeremiah Proulx, Cherokee Village, Arkansas (6) 16-8. 7, Kevin Sullivan, Tecumseh, Oklahoma (7) 16-1. 8, Lanny Dooley, Mountain Home, Arkansas (6) 15-9. 9, Jobie Vongpraphanh, Springdale, Arkansas (7) 14-15. 10, Parker Welch, Spring Hill, Kansas (4) 13-3.
Louisiana team: 1, Campbell, 16-10. 2, Travis Bodin, Erwinville (5) 10-4. 3, Dylan Eschette, Brusly (4) 6-9. 4, Cambre Webb, Walker (3) 6-4. 5, Scott Guitreau, St. Amant (2) 5-11. 6, R.J. Leblanc Jr., Franklin (3) 5-9. 7, David Gummow, New Roads (2) 5-6. 8, Jake Beach, Opelousas (5) 4-14. 9, Alex Falcon, Morgan City (2) 3-8. 10, Tiger Manuel Jr., Sulphur (1) 2-0.
Team standings: 1, Louisiana, 200 pounds, 12 ounces. 2, Kansas,196-13. 3, Oklahoma,194-3. 4, Arkansas,166-7. 5, New Mexico, 157-10. 6, Missouri, 150-14. 7, Texas, 140-6. 8, Colorado, 105-14.
Bassmaster College
NATCHITOCHES — Friday’s final top 10 from the two-day Strike King Bassmaster College Series (135 teams) held on the Red River with anglers, their schools, number of bass weighed (5-bass daily limit) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Also listed are other Louisiana teams finishing in among the top 70:
Top 10: 1, Seth Elkins-Dale Hansard, Jacksonville State (10) 29 pounds, 9 ounces. 2, Cole Holloway-Brandon Martin, Emmanuel College (10) 28-9. 3, Brayden Nichols-William Tew, LSU-Shreveport (10) 23-11. 4, Tripp Bowman-Matthew Nesbit, LSU-Shreveport (10) 23-2. 5, Nicholas Holtgrave-Colsyn Head, McKendree University (10) 23-0.
6, Caleb Dachenhaus-Sam Shoemaker, Adrian College (10) 22-1. 7, Kyle Zainitzer-Avery Whitwell, North Alabama (10) 21-12. 8, Blake Bullock-John Mark Berry, Blue Mountain College (10 21-10. 9, Cal Culpepper-Ryan Thomas, Montevallo (10) 20-14. 10, Trey Schroeder-Lane Stephens, McKendree (10) 20-1.
Other Louisiana teams: 32, Levi Thibodaux-Chance Shelby, LSU-Shreveport (9) 16-0. 47, Wade Roberts-LSU-Shreveport (9) 14-6. 53, Noah Trant-Evan HoweNorthwestern State University (10) 13-7. 66, Bryant Martin-Luke Batts LSU-Shreveport (10) 12-9.