MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL MEETING: Battle House Renaissance Hotel, Mobile, Alabama. Top agenda items: changes to gag grouper catch limits, sector allocations, seasons; recalibration of red snapper recreational catch limits; changes to gray (mangrove) snapper catch limits. Public comment 2-5 p.m. Wednesday. Website: gulfcouncil.org
TUESDAY-SUNDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING BASS PRO TOUR: Lake Cayuga, Union Springs, New York. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com.
WEDNESDAY
BUGS & BEER: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Skeeta Hawk Brewery, 455 North Dorgenois Street, New Orleans. Monthly open fly tying & demos. Open to public. New Orleans Fly Fishers Club event.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
SWOLLFEST RODEO: Grand Isle Marina, Grand Isle. Offshore & Inshore categories. Weign-in 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital & others. Email: swollfest@cox.net. Registration website: swollfest.com.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age-group club, boys & girls ages 7-18. Two-day tournament June 17-18 Lake Concordia. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
LOUISIANA FREE FISHING DAYS: No fishing licenses needed throughout state. Recreational offshore anglers need no-fee Recreatinal Offshore License Permit (ROLP) via website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
VIRTUAL YOUTH FISHING RODEO: Open to 15-and-younger fishermen in all state waters. Sponsored by Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges. No fee. For details call (985) 882-2000.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana summer-long saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Speckled Trout, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
GRAND ISLE ONLINE RODEO: Opening day through Oct. 1, 6 Inshore & 6 Offshore categories. Cash prizes. Email: info@grandisleonlinerodeo.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 12—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JUNE 15—ACADIANA FRIENDS OF THE NRA BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., River Oaks Event Center, 520 East Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette. Tickets $50. Tables $600. Call Ken Comeaux (337) 298-5236 or Francis Broussard (337) 962-5723.
JUNE 15-17—ST. CROIX BASSMASTER OPEN/DIVISION 2: Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Oklahoma; Sept. 21-23, Lake of the Ozarks, Osage, Missouri. Website: bassmastrer.com.
JUNE 16-17—BROTHER DARDIS (JESUIT HIGH) FISHING RODEO: Fishing begins 6 a.m., June 16, weigh-in 2-4 p.m., June 17, John Ryan Stadium, 100 Blue Jay Way, Metairie. 5 divisions, 8 categories. Call Mike McMahon (504) 650-1700. Registration website: one.bidpal.net/brotherdardisfishingrodeo.
JUNE 17–18th ANNUAL HOOK A KID ON FISHING RODEO: Noon-3 p.m. weigh-in, Campo’s Marina, 1301 Yscloskey Highway, St. Bernard. Sponsored by Knights of Nemesis Social Club. Registration, fishing pole distribution 10 a.m. June 17. Tickets $40 adults, $10 12-and-younger. Adult & Kids Divisions, cash prizes in 6-trout stringer & most-spots redfish. Website: knightsofnemesis.org.
JUNE 17—LA. SPORTING CLAYS ASSOCIATION REGISTERED SHOOT: State AFS Championship, Red Chute Gun Club, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport. Email Dan Lavergne: dan@edcnow.com. Website: lasportingclays.com.
JUNE 18—Father’s Day
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Spring Inshore season open throughout state. All state outside waters open. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
Tram ATV Trail, south tract Tunica Hills WMA (West Feliciana Parish) closed, repairs; Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction.
Bundick Lake drawdown through fall months to repair hurricane damage.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com