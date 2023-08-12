MONDAY
EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED COMMITTEE MEETING: 6 p.m., Sugarfield Spirits, 481 Eastbank Street, Gonzales.
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
FLIES & FLIGHTS: 7 p.m., Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Avenue, Baton Rouge. Fly tying. Open to public. Spare tools, materials for novices.
THURSDAY
NON-MOTORIZED HOUSEBOAT REGISTRATION MEETING: 6-8 p.m., Department of Wildlife and Fisheries office, 67835 La. 41, Pearl River. Agency personnel outline registration regulations for houseboats moored in public waters.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
WONDERS OF WILDLIFE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge. Family-friendly focusing on urban wildlife. Biologists, live animals & crafts.
FRIENDS NRA BANQUET: 5 p.m. Community Center, 305 La. 83, Baldwin. Call Sandra Verret (337) 256-2848. Email: acadianayhec@acadianayhec.com
NSCA REGISTERED SPORTING CLAYS: Covey Rise Gun Club, 58256 Covey Rise Drive, Husser. 100 Main Course, Super Sport 50 targets, 50 Target 5-Stand, 20-gauge 50 targets. Fees $40-$70. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 27—CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: 1-4 p.m., statewide locations. Website: h4hla.org
AUG. 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Contact Mike Burke: SouthLaHighPower@hotmail.com.
AUG. 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Orvis Shop, Bluebonnet Boulevard at Perkins Rowe. Featured tyer Matt Brooks. Website: rsff.org.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana summer-long saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Speckled Trout, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
GRAND ISLE ONLINE RODEO: Through Oct. 1, 6 Inshore & 6 Offshore categories. Cash prizes. Email: info@grandisleonlinerodeo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall Inshore season open except for “Biloxi Marsh” area in Pontchartrain Basin (opens 6 a.m., Aug. 16). All state outside waters open. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack (closes Aug. 24), gray triggerfish, red snapper; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for red, gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Federal for-hire, red snapper permits close Aug. 24.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red, gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters. Commercial take of greater amberjack.
LDWF UPDATES
-Drawdowns set Sept. 1 for Henderson Lake; Sept. 5 for Chicot Lake (Evangeline Parish) & Clear-Smithport Lake (Desoto Parish); Sept. 18 for Lake Claiborne; underway on Lake Bistineau, Bundicks Lake and Ivan Lake.
-Tram ATV Trail, south tract Tunica Hills WMA (West Feliciana Parish) closed, repairs; Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com