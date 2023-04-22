MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org
MONDAY-TUESDAY
LA. COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES RENEWAL: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, LDWF office, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles. Boat registration included. Also: April 26-27, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; May 2-4, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans; May 8-10, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF office, 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg, Call LDWF Licensing (225) 765-2898.
MONDAY-SATURDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING BASS PRO TOUR: Heavy Hitters All-Stars, Caney Creek & Bussey Brake WMA, Monroe. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENTS: Lake Guntersville, Guntersville, Alabama. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: through April 30. Area B: through April 23. Area C closed. NOTE: Sherburne & Richard Yancey WMAs closed for turkey season & Tunica Hills WMA closed to public on weekends during turkey season.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 2-4—GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH & ECOSYSTEM S&S COMMITTEE MEETINGS: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 2-3, 7:30 a.m.-noon, May 4 (times CDT), Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Top items: MRIP Transition Team on red snapper/other species; review of queen, silk & blackfin snapper, black & yellowfin grouper landings and possible catch limits; scope for gray triggerfish stock assessment. In-person/webinar public comment each day near meetings’ end. Website: gulfcouncil.org
MAY 3—BUGS & BEER: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Skeeta Hawk Brewery, 455 North Dorgenois Street, New Orleans. Monthly open fly tying & demos. Open to public. New Orleans Fly Fishers Club event.
MAY 3-5—ST. CROIX BASSMASTER OPEN/DIVISION 3: Buggs Island Reservoir, Clarksville, Virginia. Website: bassmastrer.com.
MAY 4—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
MAY 4-5—STRIKE KING BASSMASTER COLLEGE SERIES: Red River, Grand Ecore Landing, Natchitoches. Qualifiers advance to June 9-10 College National Championship, Lay Lake, Shelby County, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com/College.
MAY 6—BEGINNER CATFISHING COURSE: Bayou Country Sports Park, Houma. Free. Tackle provided, but urged to bring personal gear. Limited to 10 anglers. Preregistration required. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events. Email: outreach@wlf.la.gov.
MAY 6-10—TARPONIAN TOURNAMENT: Marathon Key, Florida. Team event. Fishing competition May 7-8 & 4-8 p.m. May 10. Awards banquet May 10. Fees $1,400 & $2,100. Call David Breznicky: (267) 210-1952. Email: dbreznicky@breznickyassociates.com
MAY 7—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL CENTRAL OPEN: Red River, Grand Ecore Park, Natchitoches. Website: bassmaster.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: All state outside waters open; all inshore seasons closed except double-rig line in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish; lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species; all groupers, except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag, goliath & Nassau grouper in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-Hope Canal Road (Maurepas Swamp WMA) & boat launch closed indefinitely, levee construction; Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac a’ Sostien roads & all roads inside Mississippi River levee batture (Richard Yancey WMA closed, flooding.
