Jr. SW Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ April monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Grayson Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 6.95 pounds. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (3) 4.63. Big Bass: Morales, 2.63 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Branson McMillan, Brusly (4) 6.26. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (4) 5.14. 3, Lane LeRay, Brusly (4) 4.54. Big Bass: McMillan, 2.18.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Grayson Canezaro, Rosedale (1) .76.
Adult Division: 1, James Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 6.95. 2, Ricky LeRay, Brusly (4) 5.14. 3, Huey Comeaux, French Settlement (3) 4.63. Big Bass: Brian Smith, Independence, 2.34.
Media Bass
STEPHENSVILLE — Top 15 from the April 16 Media Bass/South Louisiana tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, their hometown, number of bass weighed (5-fish limit), total catch weight in pounds and prize winnings and overall big bass:
Top 15: 1, Dustin Robichaux, Gray (5) 12.71 pounds, $1,300. 2, Casey St. Romain, Morgan City (5) 11.83, $650. 3, Kyle Bourgeois, Lutcher (5) 11.1, $530. 4, Steve Fontana, Baton Rouge (5) 10.6, $400. 5, Jimmy Sylvester, Baton Rouge (5) 10.47, $250.
6, Kevin Hebert, Morgan City (5) 9.62, $170. 7, Chad Porto, Donaldsonville (5) 9.37, $155. 8, Wrenwick Drexler, Jeanerette (4) 8.84, $140. 9, Glynn Reid, Baton Rouge (5) 8.4. 10, Lee Arcement, Thibodaux (5) 8.23.
11, Jeff McMorris, Denham Springs (4) 8.09. 12, Jeffrey Moran, Paulina (4) 7.51. 13, Aaron Delaune, St. Amant (3) 6.91. 14, Trey Granier, Thibodaux (2) 6.31. 15, Robbie Poche, Hester (3) 6.29.
Big Bass: Granier, 4.7 pounds, $350.
Bassmaster Open
MANY — Top 10 in Boater (223 anglers) and Nonboater (140 anglers) divisions from the three-day St. Croix Bassmaster Open held on Ross Barnett Reservoir with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight and winnings and angler with the heaviest bass. Also top 100 Louisiana anglers in Boater & top 50 in Nonboater divisions. Only the top 10 Boaters competed on the final day:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Ben Milliken, New Caney, Texas (15) 77 pounds, 14 ounces, $52,784. 2, Trey McKinney, Carbondale, Illinois (15) 67-5, $25,274. 3, Brett Cannon, Willis, Texas (14) 56-14, $17,840. 4, John Garrett, Union City, Tennessee (15) 51-10, $14,867. 5, Matt Henry, Milledgeville, Georgia (15) 49-14, $12,934.
6, Kyle Metzger, Pearl River (15) 49-10, $11,893. 7, Casey Scanlon, Eldon, Missouri (15) 49-3, $11,150. 8, Todd Castledine, Nacogdoches, Texas (15) 48-3, $10,407. 9, Jacob Bigelow, Cecil, Wisconsin (15) 47-11, $8,177. 10, Keith Tuma, Brainerd, Minnesota (9) 41-8, $6,940.
Other Louisiana anglers: 35, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 30-10, $3,419. 44, Michael Scalise, Port Allen (10) 29-2. 45, Blake Sylvester, Plaquemine (10) 29-1. 61, B.J. Usie, Bourg (8) 27-9. 65, Alex Heintze, Denham Springs (10) 26-15. 80, Craig Danna, West Monroe (10) 25-7. 93, Alex Murray, Lake Charles (10) 24-8. 95, Jim Dillard, West Monroe (10) 24-8. 98, Aaron Johnson, Shreveport (10) 24-6.
Big Bass (tie): Usie & Tuma, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, $250 each.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Kerry Terrebonne, Ponchatoula (4) 21-9, $16,004. 2, Parker Knudsen, Minnetonka, Minnesota (6) 19-11, $3,707. 3, Steven Doolittle, Chelsea, Oklahoma (4) 19-6, $2,780. 4, Brenton Godwin, Montevallo, Alabama (6) 18-13, $2,085. 5, AJ Jones, Lutz, Florida (4) 18-5, $1,946.
6, Jason Barber, Gun Barrel City, Texas (6) 18-2, $1,854. 7, Stephen Wolownik, Bloomingdale, Michigan (6) 18-1, $1,761. 8, Grant Moer, Windthorst, Texas (5) 17-13, $1,668. 9, Skip Rayborn, Hammond (6) 17-6, $1,529. 10, Ronald Young, New Braunfels, Texas (6) 17-5, $1,390.
Other Louisiana anglers: 18, Mason McCormick, Shreveport (6) 14-0 183 $695. 28, Hunter Neuville, New Iberia (5) 12-12 173 $556. 35, Joe Stokes, Kentwood (5) 11-6 166 $510. 39, John Higginbotham, Slaughter (5) 10-15 162 $510. 41, Ross Bryant, Alexandria (5) 10-12. 42, Terry Morris, Bernice (6) 10-12. 43, Bill Wheelis, Eros (5) 10-7.