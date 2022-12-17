Renowned fishing writer Ken Schultz came up with tips to “enjoy cold-water boating” late last week.
“You have to respect the elements and be aware of the effects of exposure to cold air and water, even on a warm and windless day,” Schultz said.
Other tips from Schultz:
SURVIVAL WEAR: Appropriate clothing and footwear, and a “float” coat or survival suit is a good investment if you’ll be venturing out often.
HAVE TWO PAIRS OF WARM GLOVES: One pair will likely get wet. Save the second pair for the ride home.
HAND AND TOE WARMERS: Put hand warmers in your gloves or at least in your jacket pockets. Use toe warmers in your boots, or maybe electric socks or boot-warming insoles.
COVER FACE AND EYES: Ski goggles cover the eyes when the boat is running, especially if you’re the operator. A warm balaclava should cover all exposed facial areas, because wind chill becomes a major factor the faster the boat is moving.
FACE THE STERN, GET LOW: If you’re a passenger, put your back to the bow and face the stern when the boat is running. Get low if possible.
KEEP YOUR PFD ON: The shock of sudden entry into cold water dictates cold-weather boating prudence. If something goes wrong, you have a better chance of survival in cold water if your PFD is already on, secure, and properly fitted.
MAKE SURE YOUR BOAT/MOTOR IS IN TOP SHAPE: This is not the time for a crippling breakdown that strands you, especially when there are fewer people on the water to come to your assistance. You must have 100% confidence in your vessel.
HAVE COMPANY: Take a capable companion who can lend a hand if you get into trouble.
FLOAT PLAN: Whether solo or with someone, let someone else know the make and model of your tow vehicle and your boat, where you’re launching, where you’re headed and when you expect to be back, and when to raise an alarm if you haven’t contacted them.
DON’T TAKE CHANCES: Although Schultz mentioned ice floes, strong north winds in Louisiana pushed lots of water from our marshes, which means places where you ran your boat two weeks might look wet, but has only inches of water. Grounding in Louisiana marshes could mean hours upon hours on a mud flat with little chance of floating out. So, know the water and where you’re running.