It’s a big week for conservation in Louisiana.
At 7 p.m. Friday, at Ashley Manor in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation will hold its 57th Conservation Achievement Awards banquet to honor six individuals and the Acadiana Native Plant Project as its Conservation Organization of the Year.
The six include Charles Allen, Conservationist of the Year; Lisa Lewis, Professional Conservationist; Jane Patterson, Volunteer Conservationist; John Dillon, Conservation Educator; Jerome Zeringue, Elected Official Conservationist; and, Kelby Ouchley, Conservation Communicator.
Moreover, in a carryover from COVID-19 restrictions, the 2019 honorees will receive their awards, to include (with categories): charter captain Ryan Lambert, Conservationist of the Year for his work in restoring hundreds of acres of marsh on the east side of the Mississippi River near Buras; Wendy Rihner, Educator; Giant Salvinia Control Patrol, Organization; state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Archery in Louisiana Schools Program, Organization; Eric Vanbergen, Youth; Emma Reid, Communicator; and, Edison Chouest Offshore, Corporate.
The LWF accepts nominations for all categories, and a panel votes on the awards winners based on that the organization said, “...individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a significant and outstanding contribution toward the protection and wise use of Louisiana’s natural resources.”
Banquet tickets are $75. Tables of eight are available on its website: lawildlifefed.org.
Gulf aquaculture
If you want to see plans for the Aquaculture Opportunity Area in the Gulf of Mexico, the Fisheries Section in the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has published a public scoping summary. The agency also posted another one for southern California waters.
According to NOAA, public scoping summaries “offer a broad overview of the submissions received during the public scoping periods and provide an overview of the content and themes within those submissions.”
A website outlines the Gulf’s scoping summary: fisheries.noaa.gov/resource/document/public-scoping-summary-gulf-mexico-aquaculture-opportunity-area-peis
Cat Island money
Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge in West Feliciana Parish will get an additional 548 acres for wetland conservation through a dedication of $1.47 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Cat Island’s project is part of a total of $146 million for conservation projects and to enhancement projects on National Wildlife refuges. The total package is designed to “conserve or restore 242,000 acres of wetlands and some upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds across North America — including Canada and Mexico.”
Alligator lottery
If you want to hunt alligators on 21 Wildlife and Fisheries wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes and a single federal area, you have until June 30 to submit an application for the lottery hunts.
State Wildlife and Fisheries has set these hunts for Aug. 30-Nov. 4.
The lottery applications are available only on the LDWF website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. There is a $5 application fee and a $5 transaction fee, and you can submit only one application.
You have to be 16 or older and a legal Louisiana resident. If selected through the lottery, you will need to buy a $25 alligator hunter license and pay $40 for each allocated alligator tag.
The LDWF has posted a map of hunting locations and a chart to help in selecting specific WMAs and public lakes on its website: wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Alligator/Files/lottery_choices.pdf.
For more info, email: LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov.
OGT’s rewards
Operation Game Thief, our state’s crime-stoppers program to identify potential violators of wildlife and fisheries laws, handed out $7,950 to folks whose calls led to violations of turkey, deer, migratory game bird and fishing cases.
OGT’s board handled 19 cases in mid-May. All cases were the result of tips from the public, and resulted in the apprehension of 29 “subjects” involved in a total of 92 written citations.
OGT distributes rewards from private donations, from turkey- and deer-hunting organizations and court-directed fines.
To report potential violations, the public can call state Wildlife and Fisheries’ 24-hour Operation Game Thief hotline: (800) 442-2511, or the “tip411 program” by texting their tip to 847411.
If you want to donate to contact LDWF Enforcement Division’s Lt. Will Roberts: wroberts@wlf.la.gov.
Sabine River finals
Bassmasters’ Elite Series wraps up Sunday on the Sabine River from Orange, Texas. The final weigh-in is set for 3 p.m. and will be covered on Bassmaster.com.