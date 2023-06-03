Rodeo ready

Dustin Vegas shows off the near 4-pound speckled trout he caught last week when the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo committee held its annual kickoff event at Port Fourchon. The rodeo is returning after taking off 2022 because of lingering damages from Hurricane Ida. It will make its return to the summertime fishing rodeo schedule June 29-July 1 in the new Port Fourchon pavilion.