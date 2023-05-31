The quest to repeat as Texas Collegiate League champions is officially under way for the Acadiana Cane Cutters.
The TCL is a wooden-bat summer league composed of college players. Last year, the Cane Cutters captured the program's first title by downing the Victoria Generals in the championship game.
The Cane Cutters will host Victoria at 7 p.m. Thursday in the home opener at Fabacher Field in Youngsville.
"Everyone wants to have that feeling at the end of a season," head coach Darien Dukes said. "Once you win one, you want that feeling again. At the beginning of last season, pitching coach Randy Hux and I set out that winning the championship was a doable thing. Nothing came out of our mouths but 'championship.
"We're looking to make another run."
The Cane Cutters won the first half of last season with a 16-7 record. After completing the regular season with a 26-20 record, Acadiana swept the Baton Rouge Rougarou in the semifinals.
On Tuesday, the Cane Cutters (1-0) downed the Rougarou 4-3 in Baton Rouge in the season opener.
"I'm looking for us to be able to manufacture runs," Dukes said. "We're going to steal bases. I'm not sure we have the same power as last year so we're going to play 'small ball.' with a focus on getting bunts down and moving runners along."
Pitchers John Gray and Brandon Carter return from last year. Among the new faces are local pitching products J.C. Acosta, Miles Justin and Grant Fontenot, whose fastball tops out around 95 miles per hour, according to Hux.
Gray, who prepped at Southside High before signing with UNO and transferring to Arkansas Tech, went 5-1 last year with 17 appearances, 70 strikeouts in 50 innings and a 1.98 ERA.
Catcher Matt Abshire and outfieder River Orsak, who homered in the championship game, also return.
"We have 20 new faces, but our team's character is always going to remain the same," Hux said. "You're not going to see guys flipping bats or beating on their chests. You're going to see respectful, hard-working young men.
"We have talented guys. I won't be sure how good we're going to be until we play a couple of games. I can't promise you home runs, but I can promise you 25 guys playing hard. We're here to teach them so when they go back to college, they're better players."