Find water and find ducks — teal in this case after Friday’s opening day of the special 16-day teal season.
As expected this summer’s prolonged heat wave coupled with an untimely lack of rain has reduce the watery habitat teal love after winging their way south.
Teal, especially bluewing teal, are the first waterfowl to leave breeding grounds, and they show up annually in our marshes and agricultural fields as early as late August.
Not this year. Warmer weather and the lack of cold fronts have kept these migrants in the North longer than usual.
And, when Jason Olszak took to the air last week to survey Louisiana’s traditional areas where bluewings alight, he found little to buoy the spirits of waterfowl hunters.
Olszak is the Waterfowl Program manager for the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and his flyovers Monday through Wednesday showed a noticeable lack of birds — 129,000 in the southwestern coastal parishes, 17,000 along the southeast coast and a surprising 2,000 in the Little River Basin, a place the program called “Catahoula Lake” in past surveys. Olszak said he didn’t see any greenwing teal, but that’s not surprising since this species usually departs breeding grounds much later than bluewings.
Olszak said he saw a smattering of gray ducks along the coast, but estimated fewer than 1,000 grays in both southwest and southeast regions.
Mottled ducks, our state’s only native/resident waterfowl, totaled 15,000 in both regions, and he noted 16,000 back-bellied whistling ducks in the southwest marshes, a number far below the 45,000 estimated in the 2022 September survey. Some 3,000 “whistlers” were noted in the southeast, down from 6,000 last year.
So, the 148,000 bluewings is a far cry from the 264,000 in last year’s survey and 30% lower than the previous five-year average.
It’s the southwest, where marshes from Pecan Island west in Cameron Parish are dry, where Olszak noted a 50% decline from last year, but the 17,000 in the southwest is 10,000 more than the 2022 survey.
Habitat is the key: Olszak reported “very poor” conditions in the southwest marshes. The only saving grace in those areas were some flooded rice/crawfish fields, but he estimated “less than 5% of the agricultural region north and south of Interstate-10 to be flooded, and many harvested rice fields had already been disked.
“Marsh conditions in the southwest were far below average based on water levels alone. Many small pools were completely dry and most available water in the marsh was confined to canals or pools rapidly retreating from their vegetated margins,” Olszak reported.
He said while most state and federal areas were dry or nearly dry, the Lacassine Pool water level was nearly normal “with excellent vegetative conditions. Marsh conditions improved substantially to the east of Freshwater Bayou.”
The report noted tidal influences kept southeast water levels mostly at normal levels, which could be why more teal moved there after finding dry conditions to the west, and that the Atchafalaya and Wax Lake areas had “exceptional (submerged aquatic vegetation) and emergent vegetation,” and more teal had moved into the Atchafalaya Delta east into the Terrebonne Parish.
In a good note for the big duck season coming in November for the Little River Basin, Olszak reported the forage base for ducks was “generally good across the basin,” with expanses of millet, sprangletop and duck potato.
Hunters down, too
Delta Waterfowl’s latest news isn’t good: Duck hunters in the United States and Canada dropped to the lowest number in 60 years.
The U.S. dropped 8% (913,700) and Canada fell 10% (125,635) which, for that country, is a 75% decrease from the 505,681 in 1978. The U.S. number is the lowest since 1962 (1.04 million).
Piling it on
Building on last Sunday’s report on the uproar over the elimination of funding for schools with hunter education and archery-in-the-schools programs, the National Wildlife Federation added 30 of its state affiliates calling for overturning this U.S. Department of Education ruling.
The push to overturn this action — the Department of Education’s interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — added four more U.S. Senators and LWF president Collin O’Mara said “numerous House leaders” protested the defining move.