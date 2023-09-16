The champs

Lutcher High School's Matthew Milioto and Briar Roussel hold five bass weighing 10.53 pounds they caught last weekend to win the Louisiana High School East Division tournament held from Pass Manchac. The two anglers beat 154 other high schools teams from across south Louisiana to take the title. Bryce Youngblood and Bodhi Trahan, of Sulphur High, wowed the field by catching the heaviest largemouth, a giant 7.16-pounder.