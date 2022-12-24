Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column.
This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
The extreme cold is a gift to duck hunters. Most of the ducks lingering in the now-frozen-over Midwest last week have no other alternative than to move south — and that means Louisiana.
So the count of 1,741,000 dabbling ducks and 380,000 diving ducks taken between Dec. 12-16 — a total of 2,121,000 ducks will be bolstered by late migrants arriving from Nebraska, Missouri and Arkansas.
Waterfowl Study leader Jason Olszak said the 1.121 million ducks is a 164% increase from a record-low (802,000) in November’s survey.
“This figure is 47% higher than the December 2021 estimate (1.4 million), which was also a record low for December,” Olszak wrote. “It is 3.1% higher and 14% lower than the most recent 5- and 10-year averages. It is 28% below the long-term average of 2.98 million.”
The biggest increase came in the southeastern marshes (137%). There was a 59% increase in the southwest since November. Catahoula Lake numbers declined.
Greenwing teal, scaup, ringnecks, shovelers, mottled duck, and gadwall (gray ducks) increased from last December, while canvasback, wigeon, mallard, bluewing teal and pintail numbers were down in the same period.
While the bone-chilling temperatures sent more birds here, next week’s warmup likely will move birds north unless there is enough vegetation to keep the birds in any specific locale.
Hail the champs
The Denham Springs-based Junior Southwest Bassmasters recognized the club’s top young anglers for 2022 in the three age groups during a mid-December banquet.
Destin Morales of French Settlement topped the 15-18 age group with Trent LaBauve of Brusly second and Bailey Doiron of Bourg third.
In the 11-14 age group, Hayden Rau of Livingston finished first with Denham Springs’ Landin Sholty second and Bourg’s Anthony Tapia Jr. third.
And, in the 7-10 age group, King Fisherman honors went to Denham Springs' Ryder Owens, followed by Rosedale’s Grayson Canezaro and Brusly's Lane LeRay.
The year’s overall big bass honor was a 7.49-pounder caught by Brantley Broussard, from St. Francisville, and, Livingston’s Stephanie Rau was the “Adult” Boat Captain champion.
Fishing cold
Take it from the old pros, cold weather, high skies and a constant high barometer put a big crimp into the fishing — make that catching — action.
With below freezing temperatures lingering into Monday, the best action in both freshwater and coastal marshes will come Wednesday and Thursday before Friday’s rains signal the arrival of another front.
Days of sunlight should warm surface temperatures enough to get trout and redfish to move into the flats to feed, but you’re likely to have to slowly work lures deep to catch bass and sac-a-lait.
You’ll still need to bundle against the cold in the morning.
And, fishermen, please remember duck hunters and put off launching until later in the morning to give thousands of wild waterfowlers a chance to enjoy their season.
A lump of coal
Of course, federal fisheries managers couldn’t let offshore fishermen get through the holidays without putting a lump of coal in their Christmas stockings.
Through “emergency action,” the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council working in agreement with National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Fisheries will reduce the recreational season on greater amberjack.
It means there will be no May amberjack season next year, and “the recreational fishing season will reopen Aug. 1, 2023 to recreational harvest of greater amberjack unless future management measures change this.”
Permit granted
The Army Corps of Engineers was clear not to take sides in the controversy surrounding the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion when it approved a permit for the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to proceed with the project.
“We take great care to neither endorse nor oppose any project when administering our regulatory authorities. Our responsibility is to use the science, engineering, technology and data available to make the best-informed decision,” USACE New Orleans District Col. Cullen Jones said. Jones is the commander of the USACE’s New Orleans District.
The plan is for a large-scale diversion in upper Plaquemines Parish along the west bank of the Mississippi River to move sediment, nutrients and freshwater into the middle section of the Barataria Basin.
Project proponents believe the project is needed to restore marshes and increase fish and wildlife habitat. Opponents have said the plan will change the fishing dynamics of the Barataria Basin.