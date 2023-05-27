Former Breaux Bridge High standout Seth Alexander became the first NAIA track and field national champion in Xavier University of New Orleans history with a winning leap in the triple jump.
Alexander's set a school record with a jump of 50 feet, 6 inches on his second of six attempts. The junior pharmacy major was the only jumper to exceed 50 feet. Alexander entered the meet as the No. 3 seed. Top seeded Goodness Iredia of Cumberland didn't compete and No. 2 seed Myles Lincoln of Union finished fifth.
Alexander's previously held the school record of 50 feet, 2.75 inches on April 28 in San Antonio.