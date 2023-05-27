Seth Alexander

Former Breaux Bridge High standout Seth Alexander became the first national champion in track and field in Xavier University of New Orleans history this week in Marion, Indiana at the NAIA national championship.

Former Breaux Bridge High standout Seth Alexander became the first NAIA track and field national champion in Xavier University of New Orleans history with a winning leap in the triple jump.

Alexander's set a school record with a jump of 50 feet, 6 inches on his second of six attempts. The junior pharmacy major was the only jumper to exceed 50 feet. Alexander entered the meet as the No. 3 seed. Top seeded Goodness Iredia of Cumberland didn't compete and No. 2 seed Myles Lincoln of Union finished fifth.

Alexander's previously held the school record of 50 feet, 2.75 inches on April 28 in San Antonio.