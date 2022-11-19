THURSDAY
Happy Thanksgiving Day
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DOVES: Second split, South Zone, through Nov. 27; North Zone, closed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 28-Jan. 1, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/EAST & WEST ZONES: Through Dec. 4, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE: Through Dec, 4, East & West zones, Includes blue, Canada, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 4, statewide, first split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 20 & Nov. 25-27.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 29-DEC. 1—STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF New Orleans office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Also: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dec. 5-6, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 7-8, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov
DEC. 1—GULF COUNCIL COASTAL PELAGICS ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CST), Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore Airport Hotel, 700 North Westshore Boulevard, Tampa, Florida. King mackerel limits, commercial king mackerel gillnet season & king mackerel allocation. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
DEC. 1—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
DEC 4-8—RESTORE AMERICA’S ESTUARIES SUMMIT: New Orleans. Website: estuaries.org
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial/recreational flounder season (through Nov. 30) & lane snapper season (through Dec. 31). Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Oyster harvest closed on portion of the public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish. Area map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/oyster-season
