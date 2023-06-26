Peyton Havard has posted the best numbers of any pitcher in the Texas Collegiate League this summer.
The Acadiana Cane Cutters' right-hander is 2-1 with a league-leading 1.02 ERA in five starts. He's thrown 26.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and five walks and didn't allow a run until his fourth appearance, a win over rival Baton Rouge Rougarou.
The Cane Cutters are 10-10 and in fourth place in the Texas Collegiate League behind Victoria (11-10), Baton Rouge (11-9) and Brazos Valley (13-8). Acadiana will be at home again on Wednesday and Thursday against Victoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. each night at Fabacher Field.
After Havard, the next-best ERA among starting pitchers in the TCL is Brazos Valley's Zach Norris (3.12).
Opposing batters are hitting just .216 against the unassuming 5-foot-11, 230-pounder, who prefers to credit his teammates.
"It's been the defense behind me," he said. "It's one of those things where everything has worked out. In a wooden bat league, as long as you get the ball over the plate and miss the center of the barrel, you're competing."
Havard was a two-time District 4A MVP at Bridge City High in Texas. He signed with UL and made 18 appearances in two years for the Cajuns before transferring to Lamar University where he redshirted last season.
"I left UL on good terms," he said. "I have nothing but respect for the guys there. Lamar embodies everything about being home. The campus is 20 minutes from my house. I have so many buddies there."
Three members of Lamar's coaching staff were in attendance for one of Havard's starts, and Lamar's Logan Hamm and Ryan Sosa have joined Havard on the Cane Cutters' roster. He described the Cane Cutters as a close-knit group.
"Baseball is only a small part of summer ball," Havard said. "The group of guys is the highlight. You don't want to get thrown in with a bad group of guys over a long summer. The grind can be brutal. We're in the process of playing eight games in eight days."
Havard's pitching approach is straight-forward. He prefers to go right after hitters with the fastball, although his favorite pitch is a change-up that mimics the movement of a splitter.
"Even if he doesn't have his best stuff, he battles," Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes said. "He's a hard-working guy. You don't have to worry about him getting his running in between starts. You don't have to ask him to fix the mound or take care of his business.
"You can't put a price tag on that. He's the type of kid who will always be successful as he goes through life."
Havard has an 80-pitch limit each outing with usually six days of rest between starts. Three of his four appearances have come on the road, two in Baton Rouge. In a 2-0 win over Brazos Valley, he threw a two-hitter over six innings.
When Havard comes out of a game, he's backed by a stout bullpen headed up by middle reliever Miles Justin and closer Brandon Carter. Justin, who has a three-inning limit, is 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA in six appearances.
Carter, the closer, is 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA and a league-high 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings. Justin hasn't thrown enough innings to qualify for the league leaders.
"Everybody in the bullpen has my back," Havard said. "(Justin and Carter) are bulldogs. It's fun to watch them throw. It's like, 'Here's what I got....now try and hit it.'"