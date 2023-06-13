The success of the Acadiana Cane Cutters hinges in large part on the effectiveness of its relief pitchers. Most of the team's pitchers are constrained by an innings cap. For example, ace pitcher John Gray's college coaches will allow him to throw 50 innings this summer.
Coach Darien Dukes has to rely heavily on his bullpen, which includes Miles Justin. The Lafayette Christian Academy product has been a middle innings stopper with a 1-0 record and a 1.35 ERA in three appearances for the first-place Cane Cutters
"I just go out there and throw strikes," said Justin, who has helped lead his team to a 7-4 record.
In two years at Bossier Parish Community College, Justin compiled a 7-2 record with a 3.48 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41-plus innings. He issued only 11 walks and displayed versatility with seven starts and 12 relief appearances.
"I came out here this summer to see if any Division I coaches like me," Justin said. "UL is my dream school. I live five minutes from the campus and have been a Ragin' Cajun fan my whole life. I hope they come watch me pitch."
Justin has been part of a successful pitching staff at every stop. He was an all-metro performer as a senior at LCA, posting a 6-3 record with a 1.63 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 51 innings. In a quarterfinals win against Ascension Episcopal, he threw eight shutout innings.
He efforts helps BPCC to the junior college regional tournament. Last summer, he earned American Legion all-region honors by going 3-1 with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings for the Lafayette Drillers. If the Cane Cutters are to repeat as league champs, they'll need consistency from Justin.
"We do have a target on our back everywhere we go," he said. "People are trying to beat us. I expect us to keep winning and stay at the top. I'm going to go out there, do my thing and get better every day."
Justin has thrived as a relief pitcher, but it's not as easy as he makes it look.
"It is tougher than starting, where you have time to warm up before the game," he said. "If our pitcher gets in trouble, I have to get my arm ready really fast."
There is a large amount of camaraderie among the pitching staff. Justin's teammate at BPCC, Brandon Carter, is the closer. J.C. Acosta was his teammate last summer. Justin and Grant Fontenot were on the same little league team, which was coached by Cane Cutters assistant Randy Hux.
With round-trip bus rides of up to 13 hours for away games, and plenty of time to kill before 7 P.M. home games, Justin has gotten to know the rest of his teammates well.
"It's great to see a lot of players come together from different colleges," he said. "I feel like we'll be friends for life."