It's hard to believe teal season is less than a month away, and that, in part, tells the story about why Louisiana’s Hunters for the Hungry folks decided to move its annual kickoff to the hunting season up by a month.
This year, the H4H’s kickoff, Clean Out Your Freezer Day, comes before LSU kicks off its much-anticipated football season, a break from the 28-year run when COYF Day has been held the last Sunday of September.
This year, it’s next Sunday, Aug. 27, and efforts have taken this annual collection from its Baton Rouge area roots to a statewide effort to feed the less fortunate.
“The (H4H) board believed a lot of people are at their camps in late September and we miss hunters who are willing to empty their freezers before the hunting season,” H4H executive director Julie Grunewald said. “We want to give this new date a try, to catch hunters even before the football season.”
Grunewald anticipates nearly 16,000 pounds of frozen game and other meats in this year’s effort, and have added a collection in Houma and changed locations in Covington.To date, and with the added donation of deer and hogs to the mix during hunting seasons, the totals weighs out at more than a half-million pounds.
To explain, next weekend is a time when hunters can clear their freezers of game and fish — and other meats — for use in homeless shelters and soup kitchens. Donations must be properly labeled (for contents) and dated, and need to be frozen. Once donated, volunteers will store items in ice chests, then deliver them to the storage facilities.
Hunters also can help by adding a monetary checkoff when they buy hunting licenses to help defray the costs paid to processors taking in deer and hogs during the season. If you want to go a step further, there’s an H4H prestige license plate, which also adds funds to this effort.
Need more info? Go to the organization’s website: h4hla.org.
Fewer ducks
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual “Trends on Duck Breeding Populations” isn’t good. Overall, numbers for 16 species in the mid-continent survey are down 7%, and what’s more disturbing is the 32,320,000 estimated in this year’s count is far below the 48,363,000 for these species in 2016.
USFWS and Canadian waterfowl biologists said the decline lies in the 9% decline in ponds which ducks use to breed and rear their broods. The graphic on this page tells the story. The total count also includes estimates on black ducks, ringnecked ducks, goldeneyes, buffleheads and ruddy ducks — and scaup includes greater and lesser scaup — but excludes eiders, longtailed ducks, scoters, mergansers and wood ducks.
The survey’s bright spot is an increase in pintails and canvasbacks, but the mallard estimate of 6,129,000 is 18% lower than last year, and 23% down from the long-term average, a count dating to 1955.
That 23% decline count impacts the current run of 60-day, 6-ducks-per-day seasons for Louisiana, which is in the Mississippi Flyway.
Frank Rohwer, the former LSU wildlife professor now president and chief scientist of Delta Waterfowl, said all is not lost.
“We don’t hunt the breeding population. We hunt the fall flight, which is made of the breeding population plus this year’s duck production. Duck production is the key to the upcoming hunting season,” he said.
“I think duck production is going to be a much better picture than what we’re seeing in these survey numbers,” Rohwer said. “The Dakotas got rain in late May after the pond count data was assessed, and then we’ve had intermittent rain throughout the summer. I was impressed by the number of blue-winged teal broods I saw in southern Saskatchewan in July.”
Bluewings are key to Louisiana’s special Sept. 16-30 teal season.
Red snapper
Louisiana’s private recreational offshore fishermen took an estimated 76,514 pounds of red snapper in the week ending Aug. 6 to boost the season’s haul to 688,570 pounds (73.7%) of our state’s 934,587-pound annual allocation.