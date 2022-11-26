Now that our deer season is in full swing, and there’s certainly more effort afield now that it “feels” like hunting season, it’s time to engage all hunters into the new CWD protocol.
CWD? Chronic Wasting Disease, a near nationwide epidemic in cervid — mostly deer and elk — herds, a disease state wildlife managers worked diligently to keep from infecting Louisiana’s whitetail populations.
That effort worked until last year when a deer showed up with CWD in the Tensas Basin. That positive test came a year after CWD was found in a handful of Mississippi deer across the Mississippi River from Franklin, Madison, and Tensas parishes — the parishes making up the Tensas River basin.
Our neighboring states of Texas and Arkansas have been dealing with the problem for much longer.
So, now, state Wildlife and Fisheries wildlife managers and LDWF veterinarian Dr. Jim Lacour established an intensive monitoring program to control the spread of this virulent disease. It’s like putting on a full-court press to stop the spread of this deadly disease.
In place are rules about transporting Tensas Basin deer to other parts of the state. Hunters can take meat, but are warned about carrying other body parts from those parishes.
And because so many south Louisiana hunters venture into this area, the LDWF folks are asking deer hunters taking whitetails from this affected area to drop off samples at various locations. Those include:
- The Tensas River National Wildlife Refuge, south of I-20 on La. 577 (Waverly exit);
- Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Resource Center, 8554 U.S. 65 in Waterproof;
- Buck Fever Taxidermy, 3083 U.S. 65, Newellton;
- Big Lake Wildlife Management Area, 12 miles east of Gilbert, and north of La. 4;
- Buckhorn WMA, 3217 La. 128, St. Joseph;
- Tallulah U-Pak-It, 120 U.S. 65 South Tallulah;
- 387 Kansas Street, Wisner
A map of these locations is listed on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Deer/Files/CWD-Control-Area-Drop-Off-Locations.pdf.
Note these locations are self-service. Hunters can place deer heads in the freezers provided, and instructions, sampling bags and hunter information cards are provided. Each hunter’s sample will be able to get testing results from their furnished samples.
Biologists and testing labs need the brainstem and lymph nodes of the head of the deer. The head and five inches or more of the neck can be removed and refrigerated for submission to the LDWF. The skull plate and antlers can be removed prior to testing if hunters want to retain those parts.
Hunters should be able to recognize a CWD-infected deer from signs of what Lacour identified as “weight loss and emaciation, excessive salivation, frequent drinking and urination, incoordination, circling and lack of fear of people and always results in death of the animal.”
CWD is a neurodegenerative caused and always fatal to an infected deer, but only after an indeterminate incubation period. There is no treatment or preventative vaccine for CWD.
The LDWF staff also stated that while CWD has not been shown to be contagious to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have recommend against the human consumption of deer known to be infected with CWD, and recommended that hunters taking deer from an areas with CWD-infected deer have their deer tested for the disease prior to consuming the animals.
LDWF managers also expanded efforts to test deer statewide.
In addition to self-service drop-off locations, hunters statewide desiring to have their harvested deer tested for CWD can contact local LDWF Field Offices to have their deer tested.
The field offices locations include:
- 42371 Phyllis Ann Drive, Hammond (985) 543-4777;
- 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette (337) 262-2080;
- a new location, 1025 Tom Watson Rd., Lake Charles (337) 491-2575;
- 9961 U.S. 80, Minden (318) 371-3050;
- 368 Century Link Drive, Monroe (318) 343-4044;
- 765 Maryhill Rd., Pineville (318) 487-5885.
The LDWF’s CWD website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd.
Tracking tips
An interesting note came via a National Deer Association email about tracking a deer after making taking a shot with firearm or arrow.
Curious to note was the first tip, using your cellphone’s camera to identify the location of the deer, then making note of the path the hunter believes the deer ran after taking the shot.
Before all that, the ages-old advice is best, that being to wait as much as 30 minutes after taking the shot to begin your track to retrieve your prize.
Why? If you believe your shot was true, then pushing too hard on the trail of a wounded deer will make the deer jump and run making the task even more difficult.
Take the time after the shot to survey the area. Make mental notes about the direction in which the deer bolted and use binoculars to comb the area for the animal.
After getting down from a stand, remember slow and steady wins this race. Go to the spot where the deer was standing, look for blood and, if in low light, remember a flashlight will illuminate a blood trail.
Check for broken brush or disturbed ground where the deer ran. If you find blood, then use toilet paper to mark those spots (the paper will dissolve on the next rain).
If you lose the trail, then make ever-widening circles until you pick up the trail again.
And, when you find the deer, use a signaling device, maybe a flashing light or a light stick — something you can hang in a nearby tree. Most times you cannot take a deer back to the skinning shed without help, and a light will help you find the deer when you return with a four-wheeler.
Happy hunting!